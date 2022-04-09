Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sainz fuming after F1 "disaster" for Ferrari in Australian GP qualifying Next / FIA shuts down Verstappen F1 safety car restart tactics
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Mercedes chasing hidden F1 "gremlins" in W13 car design

Mercedes thinks there are some hidden "gremlins" within its Formula 1 car that are the cause of its ongoing struggles.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes chasing hidden F1 "gremlins" in W13 car design

The German car manufacturer has found itself adrift of the pace-setting Ferrari and Red Bull teams so far this season, with its W13 proving especially tricky to set up.

The car is suffering from bad porpoising, and the team has found that dialling the bouncing out results in the car losing competitiveness on track.

Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes is trying as hard as it can to find the right compromise without shaking the drivers too much, but says the car does not seem very compliant.

"The problem is when you push the car a little bit more, she is quite spiteful," he told Sky. "She is like a viper or like a rattlesnake: you never know."

Mercedes has maintained faith that getting to the bottom of the difficult characteristics of the W13 will unlock a lot more performance, which is why it has steered clear of any car updates so far.

Speaking after qualifying in Melbourne, where Hamilton ended up more than 0.9 seconds adrift of pole, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff maintained faith that his team would unlock the answer to its problems.

"I think set-up directions are very, very important, and we've seen the car, the drivers were much happier with the car today than yesterday, night and day was the words that Lewis chose," he said.

"But we are talking a couple of tenths, maybe a little bit more. The long runs will be interesting tomorrow.

"But there is a gremlin in our car, or a few gremlins, that we haven't found yet. And that's something that we need to continue to analyse and look at the data. As I've said before, it's science, not mystics."

Wolff believes that with the current uncertainty about the W13's problems there is little point trying to bring any developments just yet - as they would risk further clouding the understanding on what the car is doing.

"Nothing we did this weekend has unlocked the aerodynamic potential or has reduced the bouncing, we're still at the same place," he said.

"And that's why it doesn't make any sense to bring updates, because you're confusing yourself even more. Maybe it's the fact the more downforce you bring, the worse the bouncing gets. So we are still learning."

While Mercedes is not alone in suffering from porpoising, with even Ferrari encountering it this weekend, Wolff says his team seems to be suffering greater consequences as a result.

"Our bouncing is worse in the sense that we are carrying that into the corners and in the high-speed," he said.

"We see where we lose performance. When you look at the overlay, sector one, we are very competitive. Sector two we are competitive, and sector three, through 9 and 10 and through 12, we're losing all our margin. It's almost like a second through a couple of corners.

Read Also:

"So is curing the bouncing the miraculous unlocking of a second within the car? No, for sure not. But there are many other little improvements that we can make on weight and a few others where we can optimise.

"You know how it is in Formula 1, we just need to chip away the small gains whilst understanding the car. I'm optimistic that eventually we're going to get there. Whether it's in two races or five or by the end of the season, I don't know. But you need to stay humble.

"My time horizon is not a race weekend or a year, it's more like 10 years. I want to look back and have a competitive team, and there will be years where it is more difficult, and this is one."

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz fuming after F1 "disaster" for Ferrari in Australian GP qualifying
Previous article

Sainz fuming after F1 "disaster" for Ferrari in Australian GP qualifying
Next article

FIA shuts down Verstappen F1 safety car restart tactics

FIA shuts down Verstappen F1 safety car restart tactics
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1 Australian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown
Formula 1

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Latest news

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
1 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
21 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.