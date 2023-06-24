Subscribe
Previous / Alonso: Aston the most confidence-inspiring F1 project in my career Next / F1 tyre tender “more complicated” as Pirelli faces Bridgestone competition
Formula 1 News

Allison: Chasing Red Bull in F1 "exhilarating" for Mercedes

Mercedes tech chief James Allison says chasing Red Bull is "exhilarating" despite the team going through leaner years in Formula 1.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Red Bull has taken over Mercedes' position as the dominant force in F1 since the 2022 regulations change to ground-effect based cars, with Max Verstappen an overwhelming favourite to grab his third consecutive world drivers' championship this year.

Mercedes dropped the ball with its 2022 car and has since been working its way back in contention, with a concept change of its 2023 car offering hope that it has finally turned the page.

And while that downturn in form has been repeatedly described as painful and humbling by team principal Toto Wolff, technical director James Allison opened up on how that chase can also be exhilarating with an adjusted mindset.

"We're all going to feel a bit miffed about [not being competitive], even though that sort of unhappiness we see every time they win is offset hugely by the fact that it is thrilling in its own way to be fighting back, to be improving our car week-on-week," Allison said.

"They don't have a God-given right to be in the lead, they're there by merit, having worked really well. If we can do as good or better job, we’ll be there and that is actually a lot of fun.

"It’s a very, very exhilarating thought once you frame it correctly in your head, and something that we're all tucked into trying to make a reality."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mercedes' spirits were lifted by a double podium in the Spanish Grand Prix, which proved the clearest example that its new floor, sidepod and suspension designs have given it a better baseline to challenge Red Bull with.

Hamilton followed that up with another podium in last week's Canadian Grand Prix after a scrap with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

When asked if Hamilton shared Allison's excitement at the fightback, he replied: "I don't know, I find it really thrilling.

"I think that both our drivers are very similar to the rest of the team in that if you sense that there is a change of momentum, that gives you a huge boost that you keep this running and the good times and the champagne will flow again.

"And for the drivers, who get the sort of visceral excitement of actually feeling their car overtaking other people, that lifts their spirits.

"But I imagine when they're actually standing on the podium and reflecting on the fact that they're not on the top step that may temper their enthusiasm somewhat."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: Aston the most confidence-inspiring F1 project in my career

F1 tyre tender “more complicated” as Pirelli faces Bridgestone competition
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

Formula 1

Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

McLaren seeks further debate over "extreme" Ocon F1 rear wing wobble

McLaren seeks further debate over "extreme" Ocon F1 rear wing wobble

Formula 1
Canadian GP

McLaren seeks further debate over "extreme" Ocon F1 rear wing wobble McLaren seeks further debate over "extreme" Ocon F1 rear wing wobble

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

FE Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Nashville

Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

FE Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe