Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Sebastien Ogier’s 2027 WRC future is undecided, but he won’t be at Monte Carlo

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Sebastien Ogier’s 2027 WRC future is undecided, but he won’t be at Monte Carlo

Davide Tardozzi on Ducati's Indonesian GP chances: 'Losing 10 or 12 points would not be bad' 

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Davide Tardozzi on Ducati's Indonesian GP chances: 'Losing 10 or 12 points would not be bad' 

Mercedes confirms George Russell's grid penalty for F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Mercedes confirms George Russell's grid penalty for F1 Singapore GP

Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

How Williams wants to avoid a repeat of its 2026 “disaster” next year

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How Williams wants to avoid a repeat of its 2026 “disaster” next year

2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Guide to schedule, driver meet-ups, and race week parties

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Guide to schedule, driver meet-ups, and race week parties

Jeb Burton joins RSS Racing, will drive father Ward Burton's No. 22

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Jeb Burton joins RSS Racing, will drive father Ward Burton's No. 22

Stewart Friesen to run Kyle Busch throwback scheme in Charlotte NASCAR Truck race

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Charlotte II
Stewart Friesen to run Kyle Busch throwback scheme in Charlotte NASCAR Truck race
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Mercedes confirms George Russell's grid penalty for F1 Singapore GP

Russell will start at the back of this weekend's grand prix at Marina Bay

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Liam Fabre

Mercedes has now confirmed that George Russell will take a grid penalty at this weekend’s Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix following his retirement in Malaysia.

The Mercedes driver was running third under the safety car, but then suddenly pulled over at Turn 1 with five laps remaining due to a power unit failure at Sepang last weekend.

It was subsequently presumed that his Silver Arrow would need a new engine for Singapore and if so, a grid penalty would be the consequence as Russell has already used the permitted four in a season.

Mercedes has now confirmed Russell will start towards the back at Marina Bay this Sunday - a track he won at last year.

Team boss Toto Wolff said in Mercedes’ Singapore preview: “George has the added challenge of a power unit penalty, which will mean starting from the back of the grid on Sunday, following the engine failure in Malaysia.

“That is particularly frustrating given the way he drove last weekend and the result he deserved to be fighting for.

“Unfortunately, these things are part of the sport and our focus now is on giving him the best possible car and opportunities to fight back through the field.

“We need to maximise this final sprint weekend of the year, keep learning, and score the strongest result we can with both cars. Singapore will be an important test of our understanding and our resilience as a team.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, race start

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, race start

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

This is particularly damning for Russell as he tries to claw back an 84-point deficit to his championship-leading team-mate Kimi Antonelli with just seven rounds remaining.

It also means that he is now likely to miss out on the updated Mercedes engine under the Additional Development and Upgrades Opportunities system, which the team was planning to give him later in the season.

So Mercedes hopes now lay with Antonelli to get the team back to winning ways, after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dominated from pole at Sepang with the Italian in second.

“Malaysia was obviously a very difficult weekend for us,” added Wolff. “We have spent the days since then working hard to understand why our performance was not where it should have been.

“We have identified several areas we need to investigate further, but F1 doesn’t offer simple answers and we need more evidence before drawing firm conclusions.

“Singapore gives us an immediate opportunity to continue that work. The characteristics of the circuit are very different and that will help us build a clearer picture of where we are.

“That is why we will evaluate both the latest update package and our previous specification across the weekend to ensure we fully understand the direction we need to take.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Next article Mercedes F1’s viral silver jacket is finally available to fans

Top Comments
More from
Ed Hardy

Red Bull is overcoming ADUO restrictions but still calls on tweaks for F1 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Red Bull is overcoming ADUO restrictions but still calls on tweaks for F1 2027

George Russell set for grid penalty at F1 Singapore GP after Sepang retirement

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
George Russell set for grid penalty at F1 Singapore GP after Sepang retirement

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must learn from Red Bull to improve F1 race strategy

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must learn from Red Bull to improve F1 race strategy
More from
George Russell

The mechanisms at play behind Mercedes' difficult Bahrain GP weekend

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The mechanisms at play behind Mercedes' difficult Bahrain GP weekend

The added consequence of George Russell's retirement in Malaysia

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The added consequence of George Russell's retirement in Malaysia

As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
More from
Mercedes

Why Toto Wolff’s $102,000 IWC watch can survive almost anything

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Why Toto Wolff’s $102,000 IWC watch can survive almost anything

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

George Russell: “You’ve got to laugh” at bad luck as F1 title drifts away

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
George Russell: “You’ve got to laugh” at bad luck as F1 title drifts away

Latest news

Sebastien Ogier’s 2027 WRC future is undecided, but he won’t be at Monte Carlo

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Sebastien Ogier’s 2027 WRC future is undecided, but he won’t be at Monte Carlo

Davide Tardozzi on Ducati's Indonesian GP chances: 'Losing 10 or 12 points would not be bad' 

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Davide Tardozzi on Ducati's Indonesian GP chances: 'Losing 10 or 12 points would not be bad' 

Mercedes confirms George Russell's grid penalty for F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Mercedes confirms George Russell's grid penalty for F1 Singapore GP

Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

Feature

Discover prime content

Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Stuart Codling
How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Stuart Codling
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ben Vinel
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi