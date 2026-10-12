Mercedes confirms Kimi Antonelli’s upgrades are “clearly faster” after Singapore split strategy
After running split specifications in Singapore, Mercedes finally has a clear development path for their F1 upgrades
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images
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The Mercedes F1 Team walked away from the demanding 2026 Singapore Grand Prix with more than just a trophy and a solid haul of Constructors' points. After spending the entire weekend running a split-specification garage to evaluate their heavily debated aerodynamic updates, the team officially possesses the critical data needed to attack the final stretch of the season.
With Andrea Kimi Antonelli running the latest development package and veteran George Russell using an older aerodynamic specification, Mercedes used the grueling Marina Bay Street Circuit as a live testing ground.
A critical evaluation weekend
Heading into Singapore, the Mercedes pitwall knew that finding a clean set-up window for their modified W17 would be incredibly difficult during a Sprint weekend format. However, according to Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin, the massive engineering gamble ultimately paid off.
"One of the main objectives this weekend was to continue our evaluation of the update package and build our understanding of how to get the most from it," Shovlin explained following Sunday's chequered flag. "We learned a lot over the three days and, importantly, saw encouraging signs in both qualifying and race conditions once we were able to move closer to the right operating window."
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
While Russell's race was severely compromised by a 60-place grid penalty that forced him to start 19th, he still managed to aggressively wrestle his older-spec car into the points. Meanwhile, Antonelli maximised the new floor and wing elements, managing his tyre degradation to secure a brilliant podium finish.
"Kimi drove a very mature race, managed his tyres well, and then had the pace to make the moves that secured the podium," Shovlin praised. "George’s race was always going to be challenging starting from the back, but he fought hard throughout, made some brilliant overtakes and got himself back into the points."
The clear development direction
After weeks of struggling to balance the car's high-speed and low-speed characteristics, Mercedes finally has a definitive answer on which technical path to pursue.
"By the end of the weekend, Kimi’s package was clearly the faster of the two which gives us confidence that we are heading in the right direction from a development perspective," Shovlin confirmed.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
With Antonelli mathematically positioned to potentially clinch the 2026 world drivers' championship at the upcoming United States Grand Prix, unlocking the true pace of the upgrade package could not have happened at a better time for the Brackley factory.
"There is still work to do, but the data we’ve gathered will be valuable as we prepare for Austin," Shovlin concluded. "We now have a clearer direction on where the performance is and what we need to focus on to unlock more of its potential over the final races of the season."
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