Mercedes decides which driver will take major F1 downgrade at Singapore GP
Mercedes officially confirms its divided garage strategy with George Russell stepping back to an older car specification
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
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After Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently confirmed that the team would run a drastic split-specification comparison test to troubleshoot their troubled aerodynamic updates, the exact garage assignments remained a complete mystery.
Now, with the paddock setting up for the highly anticipated Singapore Grand Prix sprint weekend, Mercedes has officially defined its strategy.
The split garage
Now, photos from the paddock further confirm that Mercedes mechanics are dividing the aerodynamic packages between their two star drivers.
If the photos are to be believed, Kimi Antonelli will run the controversial Malaysia upgrade package for the entirety of the weekend. The team clearly hopes that keeping the newer, potentially faster parts on Antonelli's car will give him the best possible chance to extract pace and defend his championship lead on the tight Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Meanwhile, George Russell will take a complete step backward. Russell will run the older, previous-specification aerodynamic package. Images from the pitlane show the two distinct vehicle floors actively being prepared with the different aerodynamic packages side by side.
Making the best of a bad situation
While putting one driver on older machinery during a sprint weekend sounds like a massive disadvantage, the allocation actually makes perfect sense given the penalty that Russell will take this Sunday.
During the closing stages of the chaotic Sepang race, Russell suffered a catastrophic power unit failure. Because of that mechanical DNF, he is now saddled with a mandatory engine penalty in Singapore.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Starting from the back of the grid on a tight street circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult essentially ruins his chances of fighting for a podium on pure pace.
Recognising this reality, Mercedes is using his compromised weekend to gather critical comparative data. With the Sprint format limiting the grid to a single 60-minute practice session before parc ferme rules lock the cars into place, using Russell as a high-speed test mule allows the factory to directly benchmark the failed Malaysia updates without risking Antonelli's title fight.
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