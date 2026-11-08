Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Mercedes crowned 2026 F1 constructors' champion at Brazilian GP
Mercedes secured its ninth Formula 1 constructors' championship at the Brazilian Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Edited: Nov 8, 2026, 6:47 PM
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George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Mercedes has won the 2026 Formula 1 constructors' championship, sealing the title at the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.
Antonelli and Russell started second and seventh on the grid, after the Briton took a five-place grid penalty. While Antonelli took the lead from polesitter Lando Norris at the start of the race and extended his advantage to five seconds over the first seven laps, he later spun into Turn 1, giving Norris the opportunity to retake the position.
Antonelli started to drop down the order as he complained that "the car is pulling to one side when accelerating."
After heavy rainfall in the closing laps of the race, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished fourth and fifth, which was enough to put the team out of reach of Ferrari, whose drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished seventh and ninth, respectively.
"We secured the championship. I think this is the most important [thing]. Thank you for surviving!," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Russell over the radio after the chequered flag.
The Briton responded: "Well done, everybody. It's great to see what we have achieved this year."
Lando Norris won the Brazilian Grand Prix, and the McLaren driver was joined on the podium by Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.
Mercedes arrived in São Paulo 126 points clear of Ferrari and needed to leave with a lead of 129 points.
The title completes a championship double for the team, one week after Antonelli clinched the drivers' crown at the Mexican Grand Prix to become the youngest world champion in the history of F1.
The 2026 title is the Brackley outfit's ninth constructors' championship, after already winning in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
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