Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Fernando Alonso set for Dakar Rally comeback with Aston Martin

Dakar
Dakar
Fernando Alonso set for Dakar Rally comeback with Aston Martin

MotoGP confirms 2027 weekend format changes, including new sprint qualifying

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
MotoGP confirms 2027 weekend format changes, including new sprint qualifying

Sebastien Ogier’s 2027 WRC future is undecided, but he won’t be at Monte Carlo

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Sebastien Ogier’s 2027 WRC future is undecided, but he won’t be at Monte Carlo

'Losing 10 or 12 points would not be bad' for Ducati at Indonesian GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
'Losing 10 or 12 points would not be bad' for Ducati at Indonesian GP

Mercedes confirms George Russell's grid penalty for F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Mercedes confirms George Russell's grid penalty for F1 Singapore GP

Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

How Williams wants to avoid a repeat of its 2026 “disaster” next year

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How Williams wants to avoid a repeat of its 2026 “disaster” next year

2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Guide to schedule, driver meet-ups, and race week parties

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Guide to schedule, driver meet-ups, and race week parties
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Mercedes defends its decision to reject crucial FIA driver aid

Mercedes bosses defend a cost cap decision that left George Russell sweltering during the extreme Asian heat

Published:
Untitled design (47)

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Motorsport Silver Streak

For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

With the extreme heat and humidity of the Southeast Asian double-header taking a brutal physical toll on the 2026 grid, driver cooling systems have become a massive talking point. While the FIA specifically created a financial allowance for teams to develop liquid-cooled driver vests to prevent heat exhaustion, Mercedes shocked the paddock by confirming they opted out of the program entirely.

Mercedes targets performance over comfort

Following George Russell's frustrations over the stifling cockpit temperatures, Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord defended the team's decision, explaining that the rigid cost-cap constraints forced a brutal compromise.

"There was a small allowance that was made," Lord explained. "We didn't believe that allowance was sufficient for us to be able to develop a solution that would be robust enough to last for the entire race". 

Instead of diverting valuable resources away from aerodynamic and mechanical upgrades to perfect the cooling vest, the team opted to maximise the car's raw speed. According to Lord, the drivers fully supported the gruelling strategy.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"The drivers speaking to them were bought into that decision that yes, it would be uncomfortable in certain places, but you know, the overall cooling in the cockpit of the car is in a much better place than it was say a couple of years ago when both George [Russell] and Lewis [Hamilton] at the time struggled so badly in Singapore," Bradley Lord stated. 

He added that true competitors will always prioritise lap time over physical relief.

"And so, in terms of the overall trade-off... they'll always, like all the rest of us and like every racer up and down the pitlane [will] take performance over comfort," he concluded.

A "double whammy" for Russell

Unfortunately for Mercedes, sacrificing comfort for performance didn't yield the desired results on race day. Russell was forced to retire his car due to a power unit issue, and the consequences of that DNF might haunt him for the remainder of the 2026 season.

When asked if Russell will now face an inevitable engine penalty before the Abu Dhabi (or Imola) finale, Lord admitted the outlook was grim.

George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

"Potentially so, yeah. That's what we need to understand," Lord confirmed. "There may be a double whammy effect there which, for you know, for him after such a gut-wrenching blow today and you know, it was devastating to see him have to pull off as he did." 

Losing a power unit at this crucial stage of the calendar is a massive setback, and Lord acknowledged that the looming grid drops are a "really unfortunate consequence of that issue".

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Fernando Alonso set for Dakar Rally comeback with Aston Martin

Top Comments
More from
George Russell

Mercedes confirms George Russell's grid penalty for F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Mercedes confirms George Russell's grid penalty for F1 Singapore GP

George Russell set for grid penalty at F1 Singapore GP after Sepang retirement

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
George Russell set for grid penalty at F1 Singapore GP after Sepang retirement

As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
More from
Mercedes

The mechanisms at play behind Mercedes' difficult Bahrain GP weekend

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The mechanisms at play behind Mercedes' difficult Bahrain GP weekend

The added consequence of George Russell's retirement in Malaysia

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The added consequence of George Russell's retirement in Malaysia

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Latest news

Fernando Alonso set for Dakar Rally comeback with Aston Martin

Dakar
DAKR Dakar
Fernando Alonso set for Dakar Rally comeback with Aston Martin

MotoGP confirms 2027 weekend format changes, including new sprint qualifying

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
MotoGP confirms 2027 weekend format changes, including new sprint qualifying

Sebastien Ogier’s 2027 WRC future is undecided, but he won’t be at Monte Carlo

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Sebastien Ogier’s 2027 WRC future is undecided, but he won’t be at Monte Carlo

'Losing 10 or 12 points would not be bad' for Ducati at Indonesian GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
'Losing 10 or 12 points would not be bad' for Ducati at Indonesian GP

Feature

Discover prime content

Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Stuart Codling
How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Stuart Codling
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ben Vinel
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi