Mercedes defends its decision to reject crucial FIA driver aid

With the extreme heat and humidity of the Southeast Asian double-header taking a brutal physical toll on the 2026 grid, driver cooling systems have become a massive talking point. While the FIA specifically created a financial allowance for teams to develop liquid-cooled driver vests to prevent heat exhaustion, Mercedes shocked the paddock by confirming they opted out of the program entirely.

Mercedes targets performance over comfort

Following George Russell's frustrations over the stifling cockpit temperatures, Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord defended the team's decision, explaining that the rigid cost-cap constraints forced a brutal compromise.

"There was a small allowance that was made," Lord explained. "We didn't believe that allowance was sufficient for us to be able to develop a solution that would be robust enough to last for the entire race".

Instead of diverting valuable resources away from aerodynamic and mechanical upgrades to perfect the cooling vest, the team opted to maximise the car's raw speed. According to Lord, the drivers fully supported the gruelling strategy.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"The drivers speaking to them were bought into that decision that yes, it would be uncomfortable in certain places, but you know, the overall cooling in the cockpit of the car is in a much better place than it was say a couple of years ago when both George [Russell] and Lewis [Hamilton] at the time struggled so badly in Singapore," Bradley Lord stated.

He added that true competitors will always prioritise lap time over physical relief.

"And so, in terms of the overall trade-off... they'll always, like all the rest of us and like every racer up and down the pitlane [will] take performance over comfort," he concluded.

A "double whammy" for Russell

Unfortunately for Mercedes, sacrificing comfort for performance didn't yield the desired results on race day. Russell was forced to retire his car due to a power unit issue, and the consequences of that DNF might haunt him for the remainder of the 2026 season.

When asked if Russell will now face an inevitable engine penalty before the Abu Dhabi (or Imola) finale, Lord admitted the outlook was grim.

George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

"Potentially so, yeah. That's what we need to understand," Lord confirmed. "There may be a double whammy effect there which, for you know, for him after such a gut-wrenching blow today and you know, it was devastating to see him have to pull off as he did."

Losing a power unit at this crucial stage of the calendar is a massive setback, and Lord acknowledged that the looming grid drops are a "really unfortunate consequence of that issue".