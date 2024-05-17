All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

Mercedes delivers fresh batch of F1 car upgrades at Imola

Mercedes followed-up on the recent changes to its W15 Formula 1 car with a batch of updates for the Imola Grand Prix, including revised floor and brake ducts, plus a new rear and beam wing.

Matt Somerfield Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W15 rear wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Giorgio Piola is the preeminent Formula 1 technical journalist. View our full selection of Giorgio's technical illustrative content

The rear wing’s tip section has been completely overhauled as part of the redesign, with the team having already switched to a semi-detached layout for 2024.

Based on what was revealed in the Imola pitlane on Friday, it has now pushed its variant in a new direction.

The tip section still sits proud of the endplate as a small bracket raises it clear of the lower element.

However, the tip section now reaches much further down over the rolled endplate and mainplane junction.

These changes have been made in conjunction with alterations to the rear endplate cutout, with a much more sizeable chunk taken out the rear upper quarter of the endplate to help reduce the drag being generated at the wing’s tip. This has also allowed the designers to flatten out the rear portion of the tip section.

The new design should create a wider span element that works more effectively with the upper flap to generate more downforce across the wing’s entire span, and could contribute to a boost in performance when DRS is enabled too.

Mercedes F1 W15 rear detail

Mercedes F1 W15 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The W15 also features a new beam wing layout this weekend, as the team looks to have it and the new rear wing work more in concert.

It has opted for a bi-plane arrangement, with a more traditional lower element paired to an upper element that’s contorted across its span to allow the element to still be involved in generating downforce in the central section.

However, it has also clearly been mindful about how it’s offloaded as the team ensures it meets with the endplate.

Mercedes has also made changes to the forward portion of its floor, which will work in conjunction with the alterations made to its edge wing last time out in Miami.

The leading edge of the floor, the tunnel entrances volume and the shape and position of the floor fences have all been modified to improve flow through them and enable the underfloor and diffuser to work more efficiently amid varying ride heights.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 live: Follow Imola GP practice as it happens
Next article F1 Imola GP: Leclerc leads opening practice, Verstappen struggles

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Somerfield
More from
Matt Somerfield
F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
First glimpse of Aston Martin F1 upgrades appear as new front wing idea spotted

First glimpse of Aston Martin F1 upgrades appear as new front wing idea spotted

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
First glimpse of Aston Martin F1 upgrades appear as new front wing idea spotted
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes will need "several races" to make bigger steps with 2024 F1 car

Mercedes will need "several races" to make bigger steps with 2024 F1 car

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Mercedes will need "several races" to make bigger steps with 2024 F1 car
Hamilton has never known F1 tyres to have such a "minuscule" working range

Hamilton has never known F1 tyres to have such a "minuscule" working range

Formula 1
Hamilton has never known F1 tyres to have such a "minuscule" working range
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut “doesn’t scare the shit out of me”

Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut “doesn’t scare the shit out of me”

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut “doesn’t scare the shit out of me”
Why "misfortune" would help Bearman's case for 2025 Haas F1 seat

Why "misfortune" would help Bearman's case for 2025 Haas F1 seat

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Why "misfortune" would help Bearman's case for 2025 Haas F1 seat
Red Bull explains why Lambiase wasn't engineering Verstappen in FP1

Red Bull explains why Lambiase wasn't engineering Verstappen in FP1

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Red Bull explains why Lambiase wasn't engineering Verstappen in FP1
F1 Imola GP: Leclerc leads opening practice, Verstappen struggles

F1 Imola GP: Leclerc leads opening practice, Verstappen struggles

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 Imola GP: Leclerc leads opening practice, Verstappen struggles

Prime

Discover prime content
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia