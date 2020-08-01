Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Race in
19 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance

shares
comments
Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 4:53 PM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted that his team's increasing dominance in Formula 1 is not winning it any friends – and has left it under attack "on every front".

The German car manufacturer has won all three of the opening races and locked out the front row of the grid at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, with nearest challenger Red Bull more than one second adrift.

Wolff said that key to Mercedes' form has been the way in which it has stopped complacency from creeping into the organisation, but he admitted thinks were being made difficult by just how quick the team was.

Speaking to C4, Wolff said: "I think when you look at sports teams, their success, when it kind of tails off and goes, I think it's when you get complacent, when you start taking things for granted, or when the team dissipates.

"At the moment, we have a very strong team. We're all aligned. We have the same values and objectives and we want to stay together. But this is no guarantee for the future.

"I guess with that kind of performance, we're not making a lot of new friends. So we are getting attacks on every front and everything is being questioned.

"That is another fight we need to sustain, but I guess you'd rather have that than the people having pity on you."

Despite the big advantage that Mercedes has at the front of the field, Wolff still refuses to believe that this year's championship titles are pretty much in the bag.

"You know if we would've had that mindset, I don't think we would have won the championships that we have," he explained.

"We are permanently self-critical and doubting ourselves, and that has pushed us forwards. Now, today's qualifying session is really good .There is nothing to say to that and I am just so proud about the job the team has done.

"But tomorrow is race day and I hope we can carry the momentum forward and we can bring the race to a happy ending like we did in qualifying.

"The only downside that I've seen this weekend was that we were not as competitive when it got hot. It will be a topic next week. Another 30 degrees weekend in the UK and then Barcelona."

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo said that Mercedes had everything needed to become the most complacent team in F1, but had actually managed to keep the right mindset to maintain its strong form.

And although the Australian has found himself having to fight against its superior car, he says he has nothing but admiration for the job the team has done.

"I feel like I've always been on the side of taking my hat off to them, and putting the ownership on everyone else to find out what they are doing, and to work a little harder or in another direction," he said.

"Even the DAS system, when I saw that in winter testing, I was very complimentary. They have the ability to be the most complacent team on the grid, yet I feel they are the least complacent. This is the bar that they've set, and they keep moving. It's admirable.

"It's frustrating as competitors, but I really hope for everyone, for all the teams, it's just more fuel for the fire, to dig a little deeper to find some answers.

"I won't lie, it still is frustrating to see such performance. But yeah, all you can do is take your hat off to them really. You can't be bitter. They're doing a great job."

Additional reporting by Lewis Duncan and Luke Smith

Related video

Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car

Previous article

Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car

Next article

Russell hit with grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags

Russell hit with grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Russell hit with grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
37m

Russell hit with grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags

NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news
1h

NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance

British GP: Bottas outpaces Hamilton in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

British GP: Bottas outpaces Hamilton in final practice

Latest news

Albon blames balance issues for qualifying struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
11m

Albon blames balance issues for qualifying struggles

Russell hit with grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
37m

Russell hit with grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance

Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell hit with grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags

37m
2
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval

1h
3
MotoGP

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend

4
Formula 1

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance

1h
5
Formula 1

British GP: Bottas outpaces Hamilton in final practice

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

Albon blames balance issues for qualifying struggles
Formula 1

Albon blames balance issues for qualifying struggles

Russell hit with grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags
Formula 1

Russell hit with grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance
Formula 1

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance

Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car
Formula 1

Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car

Verstappen: Warmer conditions wouldn't have changed result
Formula 1

Verstappen: Warmer conditions wouldn't have changed result

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.