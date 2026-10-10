Mercedes drivers speak out after bitterly divided F1 qualifying session in Singapore

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is currently navigating one of the most bizarre internal storylines of the 2026 Formula 1 season. During Friday's Sprint qualifying shootout at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the factory deliberately split their aerodynamic packages to gather comparative data on a failing upgrade.

The on-track results were completely polarising. George Russell, driving the older vehicle specification, successfully put his W17 on the front row of the grid, qualifying just 0.120 seconds behind polesitter Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, strapped into the heavily upgraded machine, struggled massively with balance and qualified down in a distant seventh place.

Russell eyes the victory

Despite knowing he faces a mandatory engine penalty that will send him to the back of the grid for Sunday's main Grand Prix, Russell is incredibly optimistic about his chances during Saturday's shortened Sprint race. After topping the timesheets in the opening practice session, the British driver felt instantly comfortable with the older, proven aerodynamic set-up.

"It’s been a relatively good first day for me here in Singapore," Russell explained to the media. "We were competitive in FP1, topping the timesheets, and my final lap in SQ3 felt good. We knew coming into the session that Max was fast and unfortunately, we couldn’t quite get ahead of him with that last effort."

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

With overtaking notoriously difficult on the twisting streets of Singapore, Russell believes the initial launch off the starting line will entirely dictate the race. He also pointed out a massive, often-overlooked track characteristic that could give Verstappen an initial edge.

"We saw that there’s a big difference in grip from the left to the right side of the track here last year, with those lining up on the pole position side having an advantage," Russell noted. "The task off the line tomorrow will likely be to maintain P2 and then see what we can do to challenge for victory from there."

Antonelli’s upgrade nightmare

On the other side of the garage, Antonelli is desperately searching for answers. While the Italian rookie currently holds a massive 84-point lead in the Drivers' Championship, the new factory upgrades have completely derailed his weekend momentum.

"It was a bit more of a tricky day for me today, and it felt difficult to put a lap together unfortunately," Antonelli confessed. "From the first session onwards, I wasn't quite able to find the rhythm I was looking for, and that made it hard to maximise the package when it mattered most."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

With rigid parc fermé rules heavily restricting the mechanics from making massive suspension or aerodynamic changes, Antonelli and his engineering team are relying heavily on digital telemetry to fix the car's handling before the Sprint.

"We still have more understanding to do in regard to our upgrade, and the focus will be on working through the data overnight to build a clearer picture of where we can improve," Antonelli stated. "The field is very close, so small changes can make a big difference. Hopefully we are able to find more performance and take a step forward tomorrow."