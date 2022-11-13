Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint Next / The Brazilian GP as it happened
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer

Mercedes expects Formula 1 rival Red Bull to be a lot closer in today's Brazilian GP after the German squad dominated Saturday's sprint event.

Adam Cooper
By:
Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer

George Russell won the short race after passing Max Verstappen, who struggled with his medium tyres compared to the Briton's softs.

Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start from the front row today, with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez immediately behind.

Although Mercedes showed great pace in the sprint, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin cautioned that potentially warmer conditions could favour the Milton Keynes team in the grand prix itself.

"If we look at all the data we've had over the entire year, Max is going to be quick tomorrow," Shovlin said. "If the track is warmer, it will probably help some of their issues.

"They looked like they were front-limited, that problem is going to diminish a bit. And also they won't be on the wrong tyre. We've all got to run a medium or a hard as well as the soft. So we're expecting a tougher battle.

"But we couldn't have got ourselves in a better position today. It's great to have both cars at the front. And recently, we've had decent race pace.

"So we'll see what we can do. We don't expect it to be anything other than a very, very hardcore battle. But we're trying desperately hard to get our first win."

Verstappen was compromised by starting on the medium tyre, which didn't work as well as the softs used by his rivals.

"It doesn't follow that they were unaware that the medium was a weak tyre," said Shovlin of the choice.

"It might be that they knew it was a weak tyre, and they're getting it out of the way today, rather than having to run two of those tomorrow. So I suspect it was strategically the lesser of two evils."

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Shovlin said that the team had found a "good window" with the W14 on Saturday.

"If you look a sprint race in general, you've got one hour where you're free to change the set-up, and then you're locked in when you roll out for qualifying," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the impressive sprint performance.

"And it goes without saying that if you get the set-up right to start, you're in a good position. The car was working reasonably well, the track was quite tricky on Friday.

"This morning we didn't feel that we were in great shape, with quite a lot of rear overheating, and possibly the cooler conditions suited us today.

"We thought it would definitely help some of the problems. But it just seemed to fall in a good window. And we obviously had both cars on the right tyre, which helped."

Read Also:

Shovlin praised Russell for his charging performance in the sprint, which saw him get past Verstappen after several bold attempts at passing.

"He did a great job coping with the pressure up front, and coping with racing a guy like Max, who is probably the hardest one out there to get by. From when George was in Williams, we knew he knew how to race. And he's very good at overtaking.

"So it wasn't a surprise the performance he put in, but it was a fantastic drive. And from where we started the year, we knew that we had a long, long journey to get to a point where we can win races.

"It's encouraging that we're starting to see some of the milestones that you see along that journey.

"Absolutely faultless performance by him. Off the line, we were surprised that he was putting Max and so much pressure, but the real surprise was when he when he just started to reel him in later on, and really started hounding him."

shares
comments

Related video

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint
Previous article

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint
Next article

The Brazilian GP as it happened

The Brazilian GP as it happened
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix

The 2022 Formula 1 season might be winding down to its conclusion with not much to play for, but it didn’t stop fireworks on and off the track at Interlagos. From controversy around team orders to a resurgent frontrunner, the F1 craziness didn’t miss a beat at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale
WEC WEC

Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale

Peugeot believes it is now “in the mix” after taking another step forward with its 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar in last weekend’s World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain.

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend

Toto Wolff says Mercedes is unsure why it was so much quicker than Red Bull and Ferrari over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after ending its Formula 1 win drought.

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Prime
WRC WRC

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
6 h
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
7 h
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.