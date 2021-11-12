Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Szafnauer has "no intention of leaving" Aston Martin F1 team Next / Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Mercedes explains Hamilton F1 engine penalty decision in Brazil

By:

Toto Wolff has revealed that concerns over degradation on Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 engine prompted Mercedes to take a grid penalty in Brazil to get a fresh one.

Mercedes explains Hamilton F1 engine penalty decision in Brazil

Mercedes confirmed just after the start of opening practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix that Hamilton would serve a five-place grid penalty after a taking his fifth engine of the season.

It comes as a blow to Hamilton, who slipped to 19 points behind F1 title rival Max Verstappen at the top of the championship last Sunday in Mexico with just four races remaining this season.

Mercedes has been struggling with engine reliability in recent months, forcing Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes' customer teams to all take penalties in recent races.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 following Friday's opening practice session at Interlagos, Mercedes F1 chief Wolff explained that degradation on the engine had prompted the change.

"We have deg on the engine that, until the end of the season, is just going to continue to decrease in power," Wolff said. "We haven't yet realised why that is, but we're just seeing it creep down."

Wolff said that Hamilton will have two engines he can use over the final four races - "the new one and the current one" - after previously taking a fresh engine in Turkey three races ago.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"We have seen that over the past years that over 1,000km, there is a certain amount of kilowatts that the engine is degrading," Wolff said. "Ours is just degrading much more than the average of the past few years, and that is just increasing from weekend to weekend.

"So if we keep the engine, we are going to be for sure not competitive in Saudi and Abu Dhabi."

Read Also:

Hamilton will drop back five places from wherever he finishes Saturday's sprint race, which is set to offer a chance to score up to three bonus points as part of the new format for this year.

Wolff was hopeful that taking the grid penalty on a sprint race weekend would provide "an opportunity" to Hamilton and Mercedes.

"Obviously Saudi looks like a good opportunity too, but we think by then that the motor is going to lose more power," Wolff said.

"So in terms of our simulations, that's the right place to do it."

shares
comments

Related video

Szafnauer has "no intention of leaving" Aston Martin F1 team
Previous article

Szafnauer has "no intention of leaving" Aston Martin F1 team
Next article

Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying as it happened
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil quali DQ Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil quali DQ

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying over DRS infringement Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying over DRS infringement

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Latest news

Mercedes: Hamilton’s F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Hamilton’s F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole

Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
12 h
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.