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Mercedes F1 accounts reveal £633m revenue and £125m payout to shareholders

Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited's 2025 accounts show higher profits, more sponsorship income and a bigger dividend

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 17, 2026, 10:27 AM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





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The Mercedes Formula 1 team made a confirmed £633.4million in revenue in 2025 and paid a total of £125m in dividends to its shareholders, according to its annual accounts filed at Companies House.

The group accounts for Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited cover the year to 31 December 2025, in which the team finished second in the constructors' championship after what had been a difficult ground effect era for the squad.

Revenue increased by £1.3million from £632.1million in 2024, with the filing confirming that more than £415million of the 2025 total came from sponsorship and licensing. This meant profit for the year after tax was £125.9million, up from £116.9million. Operating profit, which the directors call the team's "most dominant metric", climbed to £166.7million from £156.2million.

"This strong commercial performance, coupled with close control of the cost base, resulted in an annual profit after taxation of £125.9million," the directors wrote in the report.

"During the year, the Group delivered £125million (2024: £100million) in dividends to the Shareholders from distributable funds. The team was confirmed to be in full compliance with the 2024 Financial Regulations, following the FIA audit process."

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Sponsors, screen time and new partners

The accounts list 24 team partners in 2025, including new deals with adidas, Meta AI and Nasdaq. Microsoft, Nu and Zuma were also added to the team's portfolio in the first quarter of 2026. Interestingly, the filing also confirms that Mercedes got less TV time last year. Its share of broadcast coverage fell from 15.5% in 2024 to 13.2% in 2025. The team believes this is due to McLaren's exciting fight for the championship, with the Woking team taking 24% of the coverage.

Outside of its immediate racing operations, in November 2025, CrowdStrike founder and chief executive George Kurtz became a co-owner of the team through a minority stake in Toto Wolff's ownership company, Motorsports Invest. On top of this, work on two new buildings at the Brackley site is due to finish in the second half of 2026.

McLaren's figures

McLaren Racing Limited's 2025 accounts, filed on 30 September, show revenue of £588.5million, up from £488.4million. But the reigning constructors' champions recorded a £17.4million loss for the year, with an operating loss of £42.8million that the company says was largely due to share-based payments.

Mercedes leading on track

Mercedes leads the 2026 constructors' championship on 578 points, 134 ahead of Ferrari. Kimi Antonelli is 102 points clear of George Russell in the drivers' standings ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, which runs from 23-25 October.

Team chief Wolff has said that both cars are likely to run the latest upgrade at the Circuit of the Americas.

"The latest is that we probably want to run the new cars in Austin," Wolff confirmed. "Both drivers think it should have a positive effect, or it should have a benefit, in Austin, and I think in terms of us learning for next year this is the right direction to go."

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