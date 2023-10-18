Mercedes F1 drivers making time away from races to rank problems
Mercedes Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have dedicated time away from “fractious” race weekends to rank car problems to help find fixes for 2024.
Amid the eight-time constructors' champion's ongoing ground-effect struggles, technical director Mike Elliott and chief technical officer James Allison swapped roles back in April.
Allison has alluded to this change leading to a shift in how Hamilton, who has cited a 'constantly improving process', and Russell are involved in the work back at the Brackley factory.
He reckons that while the team has more access to its drivers at a race, the pair have "put aside time for us in a slighter cooler environment of home" to rank their grievances.
He explained: "The race weekends, you get your greatest access to the drivers because you're with each other for many hours.
"But it's also a very fractious environment to interact because the pressure of doing well at the circuit means that it's just slightly less objective than if you're doing it back at home.
"The drivers have been good enough to put aside time for us in a slightly cooler environment of home.
"That has proved useful; it's proved helpful for ranking the problems they have, for seeing the opportunities and just making sure that the things that we are working on are well aligned with what they're describing."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Hamilton has previously expressed his discomfort with the seating position of the W14, which is further forward relative to rivals to make him less confident with the rear axle.
Russell, meanwhile, has moved towards a softer set-up in recent rounds - something he credits with improving his qualifying performances.
Allison added that Mercedes had been "charting a path" and has a "very clear idea" of the areas it must address for 2024, even if this might have been overlooked by the outside world given that the team has not made the in-season progress of McLaren.
He continued: "I feel like all of us have a pretty clear-sighted view of what we want to do with the car.
"This championship, while we haven't made the really impressive progress that McLaren have, we have nevertheless been charting a path through the season that gives us a very clear idea of what we need to put right.
"So that makes next year very exciting to look forward to and this period of the year extremely enjoyable."
Additional reporting by Adam Cooper
Related video
Russell reckons he had pace to threaten Verstappen in F1 Qatar GP
Russell reckons he had pace to threaten Verstappen in F1 Qatar GP Russell reckons he had pace to threaten Verstappen in F1 Qatar GP
Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022
Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022 Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
Latest news
F1 United States GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in America
F1 United States GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in America F1 United States GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in America
Forte Racing still reeling from “amazing” maiden GTD win at Petit Le Mans
Forte Racing still reeling from “amazing” maiden GTD win at Petit Le Mans Forte Racing still reeling from “amazing” maiden GTD win at Petit Le Mans
Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 points
Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 points Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 points
Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing
Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing
What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc
What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc
Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over
Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.