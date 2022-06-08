Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Williams: Lack of confidence in the car behind Latifi F1 struggles Next / How a cost cap breach could decide the F1 world championship
Formula 1 News

Mercedes F1 potential is “dangerous” admits Red Bull’s Marko

Red Bull’s chief Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko believes that Mercedes’ recent flashes of potential means it remains a threat in the 2022 world championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Mercedes F1 potential is “dangerous” admits Red Bull’s Marko

Although Mercedes – eight-time consecutive constructors’ champions – is currently 101 points behind leaders Red Bull after seven races, Marko still regards it as “dangerous” due to the quick lap times its cars have occasionally been able to unleash.

Red Bull’s points leader Max Verstappen is 41 points clear of the top Mercedes driver, George Russell, and 75 ahead of Lewis Hamilton, but Marko says he’s seen enough potential from its radical W13 car – especially after updates in Barcelona – to be concerned.

“Mercedes is doing incredibly fast laps in practice and also in the races, both with Hamilton and Russell,” Marko told Motorsport.com's German language sister site Formel1.de. “Not continuously, so for us it’s difficult to interpret where that lap time is coming from. Listening closely to the Mercedes people, I don't think they know either.

“But the dangerous thing is the potential seems to be there. And once that can be called up over a race distance, then they'll be right up there or right at the front.”

Spanish GP: George Russell, Mercedes W13, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Spanish GP: George Russell, Mercedes W13, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When asked if he thought Mercedes had been bluffing about its speed all season, he replied: “No, it's not a bluff.

“The bluff was where they had this weird engine advantage and last year the Hamilton engine – there they were bluffing hard. So, I don't believe that.

“And it's really incredibly hard to understand where this [car is] incredibly fast... they're the fastest in the field at [one] stage, but it doesn't last long.

“What exactly changes there, why they can't drive that continuously, is just – thank God – still the problem, I would say.”

Marko added that he believes the Mercedes is “in our range” of being over the minimum weight limit by as much as 5 kilos, and that both were behind Ferrari in this case – stating “I think Ferrari is pretty much at the limit there.”

“The positive thing is that there is a reserve of a few tenths when we reach the minimum weight,” he said, but went on to point out “you can't do that overnight”.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Williams: Lack of confidence in the car behind Latifi F1 struggles
Previous article

Williams: Lack of confidence in the car behind Latifi F1 struggles
Next article

How a cost cap breach could decide the F1 world championship

How a cost cap breach could decide the F1 world championship
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
All-new Ford Mustang announced in $3.7 billion investment
Automotive

All-new Ford Mustang announced in $3.7 billion investment

Back from the dead: The Olympian who beats brain damage to race for Hyundai
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Back from the dead: The Olympian who beats brain damage to race for Hyundai

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Marko: AlphaTauri the best alternative for Gasly after Perez deal
Formula 1

Marko: AlphaTauri the best alternative for Gasly after Perez deal

Verstappen: Red Bull issue shows F1 still needs DRS despite 2022 rules
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull issue shows F1 still needs DRS despite 2022 rules

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract

Latest news

McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum
General General

McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum

"A bit sad" new F1 rules haven’t cut gap to front, says Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

"A bit sad" new F1 rules haven’t cut gap to front, says Gasly

Zhou not yet giving thought to next year’s F1 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou not yet giving thought to next year’s F1 plans

Number of US sponsors in F1 has doubled under Liberty - Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Number of US sponsors in F1 has doubled under Liberty - Williams

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
14 h
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy Prime

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy

OPINION: After taking an early lead in the 2022 Formula 1 title race, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have together made a series of high-profile mistakes to give Red Bull an advantage after the opening seven races. Here's why Ferrari cannot afford to make any more errors this season...

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.