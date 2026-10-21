Formula 1 United States GP
Mercedes F1 unveils dramatic new look for United States Grand Prix
Mercedes has unveiled a striking blue livery for the 2026 United States Grand Prix, complete with matching driver race suits and road cars
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 4:48 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images
Motorsport Silver Streak
For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.
Mercedes is heading to this weekend's United States Grand Prix with a one-off blue livery as the team hopes that its driver Kimi Antonelli will clinch the Formula 1 world championship on Sunday.
Developed with MANUFAKTUR, the Mercedes brand's personalisation programme, the design swaps the W17’s usual silver for blue. The nose of the car really shows off the new colour.
MANUFAKTUR is the service that lets Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach customers personalise their road cars with bespoke paint, materials and handcrafted touches. About half of the cars Mercedes sells in the US are ordered with at least one MANUFAKTUR feature.
On top of this, George Russell will wear a vintage blue race suit and Antonelli a steel blue one, and each driver will use a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe finished to match. Not a bad bonus. The team’s garage at the Circuit of the Americas will also get a MANUFAKTUR makeover.
To further celebrate the paint job, activations are planned at South Congress, Amy’s, Tecovas, the W Hotel and SCHEELS, while its free fan hub opens at 400 Congress Avenue from Thursday.
“Austin will also be an important weekend for us off track, with a number of commercial activities taking place across the city,” team principal Toto Wolff said in the team's preview. “At the heart of that will be AMG and the MANUFAKTUR takeover, bringing to life the performance, craftsmanship and individuality of the wider Mercedes family throughout the weekend.”
It is the second special livery Mercedes has run in three races. Two races ago at Sepang, the team celebrated its title partnership with Petronas by swapping the positions of its silver and turquoise.
"The United States Grand Prix begins another demanding triple-header," Wolff notes. "There is plenty at stake, but we won’t get ahead of ourselves. The priority is the weekend in front of us: execute well, maximise our performance and take each race as it comes."
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article F1 teams reveal special United States GP collections with denim, cowboy hats and Godzilla
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
More from
Mercedes
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
The figures that show Mercedes has lost its supremacy in F1 2026
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
5 h
The figures that show Mercedes has lost its supremacy in F1 2026
Mercedes: “We had people who hadn’t done a live pitstop for 15 years” in Singapore GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Mercedes: “We had people who hadn’t done a live pitstop for 15 years” in Singapore GP
Latest news
NASCAR explains why they penalized Zane Smith after latest clash with Carson Hocevar
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
16 min
NASCAR explains why they penalized Zane Smith after latest clash with Carson Hocevar
Porsche boss Laudenbach says he is "not happy" with how things were handled by IMSA in 2026
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 48 min
Porsche boss Laudenbach says he is "not happy" with how things were handled by IMSA in 2026
Five things to watch out for at the F1 United States GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
59 min
Five things to watch out for at the F1 United States GP
KTM sees MotoGP 2027 as a fresh start: “We never had the chance to build a new bike”
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP 1 h
KTM sees MotoGP 2027 as a fresh start: “We never had the chance to build a new bike”
Feature
Discover prime content
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe