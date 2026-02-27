Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection
Mercedes has revealed its 2026 Silver Arrows adidas collection ahead of the new F1 season, featuring an off-white and dark grey colour scheme
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
The Mercedes Formula 1 team has unveiled the new 2026 Silver Arrows adidas collection ahead of the new season.
"A legacy that never fades," the official website of the Brackley outfit reads. "Introducing the 2026 adidas x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Silver Arrows collection, where performance meets timeless tradition in a line up of modern essentials inspired by a history of speed."
The new collection features an off-white and dark grey colour scheme. Standout items include a track top for £110, a polo shirt for £70, a tote bag for £65 and 'Crazychaos 2000' trainers for £80.
Fans were quick to praise the new range. "Absolutely cooked with the rugby top," one commented on social media, while another added: "These pieces look SO GOOD."
Mercedes partnered with adidas in 2025 on a multi-year deal, after parting ways with its previous partner Tommy Hilfiger.
Mercedes F1 CEO and team principal Toto Wolff said at the time of the announcement: "Our partnership with adidas is a clear statement of intent as we begin to write our next chapter as a team. adidas is an iconic brand, one that shares our dedication not only to peak performance but to style and sophistication too.
"This announcement therefore represents a groundbreaking collaboration that will redefine what team and fanwear means in our sport. We are excited to break this new ground and work with adidas as we collectively strive to fight for world championships."
Richard Sanders, chief commercial officer of the Mercedes F1 Team, added: "Performance is at the heart of everything we do. The core of our relationship with adidas is rooted in that belief. They are an iconic brand that has achieved record-breaking success in so many other sports. To bring them into F1 as part of our team is therefore not only a great honour, but also incredibly exciting. We look forward to working with them on reinventing what teamwear means to chase every millisecond of performance on and off the track.
"Our shared value of innovation will also be focused on bringing a refreshed energy to our wider fanwear ranges. F1 is riding a cultural wave at present, and we will build on this to provide apparel, footwear, and accessories that appeal to our loyal fanbase whilst engaging new audiences that continue to discover our sport and our team."
