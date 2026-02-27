Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

F1 Academy
Shanghai
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

General
Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

Max Verstappen says karting is pricing out talent, explains why Team Redline matters

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Max Verstappen says karting is pricing out talent, explains why Team Redline matters

Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash

Sebastian Vettel on the moment he stopped living for the next F1 win

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Sebastian Vettel on the moment he stopped living for the next F1 win
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Mercedes has revealed its 2026 Silver Arrows adidas collection ahead of the new F1 season, featuring an off-white and dark grey colour scheme

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has unveiled the new 2026 Silver Arrows adidas collection ahead of the new season.

"A legacy that never fades," the official website of the Brackley outfit reads. "Introducing the 2026 adidas x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Silver Arrows collection, where performance meets timeless tradition in a line up of modern essentials inspired by a history of speed."

The new collection features an off-white and dark grey colour scheme. Standout items include a track top for £110, a polo shirt for £70, a tote bag for £65 and 'Crazychaos 2000' trainers for £80.

Fans were quick to praise the new range. "Absolutely cooked with the rugby top," one commented on social media, while another added: "These pieces look SO GOOD."

Mercedes partnered with adidas in 2025 on a multi-year deal, after parting ways with its previous partner Tommy Hilfiger. 

Mercedes F1 CEO and team principal Toto Wolff said at the time of the announcement: "Our partnership with adidas is a clear statement of intent as we begin to write our next chapter as a team. adidas is an iconic brand, one that shares our dedication not only to peak performance but to style and sophistication too.

"This announcement therefore represents a groundbreaking collaboration that will redefine what team and fanwear means in our sport. We are excited to break this new ground and work with adidas as we collectively strive to fight for world championships."

 

Richard Sanders, chief commercial officer of the Mercedes F1 Team, added: "Performance is at the heart of everything we do. The core of our relationship with adidas is rooted in that belief. They are an iconic brand that has achieved record-breaking success in so many other sports. To bring them into F1 as part of our team is therefore not only a great honour, but also incredibly exciting. We look forward to working with them on reinventing what teamwear means to chase every millisecond of performance on and off the track.

"Our shared value of innovation will also be focused on bringing a refreshed energy to our wider fanwear ranges. F1 is riding a cultural wave at present, and we will build on this to provide apparel, footwear, and accessories that appeal to our loyal fanbase whilst engaging new audiences that continue to discover our sport and our team."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash
More from
Mercedes

Martin Brundle: George Russell has what it takes to handle 2026 F1 title pressure

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Martin Brundle: George Russell has what it takes to handle 2026 F1 title pressure

Will nobody win the Australian GP? Why sandbagging is an art form in F1

Formula 1
Will nobody win the Australian GP? Why sandbagging is an art form in F1

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Latest news

Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

F1 Academy
Shanghai
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

General
Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

Feature

Discover prime content

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
View more