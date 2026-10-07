Mercedes F1’s viral silver jacket is finally available to fans

Fans of the Mercedes F1 team have wanted to get their hands on one thing for a long time. Drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli spent the hottest weekends of the season working around the garages and paddocks in metallic silver jackets that stood out among the standard team kit, and soon, everybody wanted a piece.

This attention wasn't wasted by the adidas and Mercedes marketing departments as they quickly created a version that fans can now get their hands on.

The jacket launched at the end of September and posted to adidas Motorsport's Instagram page with the caption: "The jacket everyone has been waiting for". The post has since pulled in over 160,000 likes, proving that there was indeed a market beyond the viral images.

What's actually available?

There are two versions available to fans. The standard Unisex 2026 Jacket Silver runs £220 for the UK market and $300 in the US, while the 2026 Pro Jacket Silver is an eye-watering £450 or $750. Both jackets are sold through both the adidas and Mercedes stores.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

From a design point of view, it doesn't differ too much from the versions your favourite drivers are wearing over a race weekend. It's oversized shape with a stand-up collar and a zip front as well as a lined woven construction makes it look more like high-fashion than something for the pitlane. And the shell, 100% polyurethane, and the 100% recycled polyamide inner lining only improves the look and feel.

But why is it so shiny? This goes back to the CLIMACOOL jacket concept, which was built specifically to keep drivers comfortable in baking paddocks. While the team-only version includes cooling agents, built-in fans to keep them at their optimum temperature even in intense heat, the retail version keeps things a bit simpler without this added tech.

These are selling fast, so if you want to get your hands on a jacket, don't sleep on it.