Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
257 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

By:

Mercedes fears that it will not be good enough to take on Red Bull at the next Formula 1 races at Imola and Portimao, despite its Bahrain Grand Prix win.

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

Lewis Hamilton turned the tables on pre-event favourite Max Verstappen with a masterful drive at Sakhir on Sunday, with an aggressive strategy and strong tyre management just being enough to keep his rival at bay.

But while Mercedes came out on top this time, it reckons that the characteristics of the Sakhir track tilted things in its favour – and the layouts of Imola and Portimao will be much better for Red Bull.

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said: "I don't think we're good enough in the high-speed, and there's plenty of that in Imola and in Portimao, and that's one area where they've got an advantage on us at the moment.

"Bahrain's quite an outlier circuit - it's very hard on the rear tyres, and it's been really windy here. We've had 30/40 km/h wind, which is pretty much the upper end of what you'd see in a normal race season.

"We're certainly hoping that this is not one of our finest tracks because we've really had quite a tough time, and I think we've got the car in a decent window by the end. But it's been awfully hard work.

"If you look at Red Bull through the test, through free practice, their car just works really well. They've not looked weak at any point. Hopefully, we'll find circuits that do suit us more than this."

Read Also:

Mercedes accepts it is on the back foot against Red Bull at the moment, but still feels that there is potential with the W12 to close down any deficit it has.

Shovlin added: "What's our mindset? We still don't think we've got the best car, but we don't think we've got everything out of the package yet.

"When you develop a car, there's lots of areas that you look to exploit for performance and some of them we don't think have delivered everything that they should. So we're going to be working pretty hard to bring performance to the car in the next couple of races. But I think it's going to be tough.

"With those circuits, there's elements that I think will move us in the right direction . We have struggled with the rear end here in Bahrain and those circuits are a bit easier in that regard. But high-speed is something we wouldn't be naive in thinking that's going to be strength of ours at those tracks."

Hamilton himself thinks that while Mercedes is competitive in races, Red Bull is currently in another class during qualifying.

"I think Red Bull's pace is incredibly strong, as you could see," said the world champion.

"We can't match them in qualifying right now. That's a big, big step for us but obviously I thought we could get closer in the race – but that was a little bit too close for my liking.

"The thing is, we just don't know how much better they'll be in other places that we go to – or how much worse, or how good. Maybe our car's better in other places than it is here, or maybe it's worse, we'll wait and find out.

"One thing's for sure, we'll work as hard as we can to improve it."

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

Previous article

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

42min
2
Supercars

Supercars teams may make border dash

3h
3
Supercars

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report

4h
4
Formula 1

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

22h
5
World Superbike

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger

13min
Latest news
Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal
Formula 1

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

20m
McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash
Formula 1

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

42m
Mazepin "very angry" with himself for early Bahrain exit
Formula 1

Mazepin "very angry" with himself for early Bahrain exit

13h
Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

13h
Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

14h
Latest videos
2021 Bahrain Grand Prix best photos 02:14
Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

2021 Bahrain Grand Prix best photos

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 27, 2021

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

More from
Mercedes
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying" Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying"

Wolff: Track limit rules can't be "a Shakespeare novel" Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Track limit rules can't be "a Shakespeare novel"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
19h
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
22h
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

Trending Today

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

Supercars teams may make border dash
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars teams may make border dash

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Honda takes covers off 2021 World Superbike challenger

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing

Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Suarez: "We're going to get a trophy" after Bristol showing

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

Latest news

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

Mazepin "very angry" with himself for early Bahrain exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin "very angry" with himself for early Bahrain exit

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.