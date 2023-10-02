Subscribe
Previous / Vandoorne hopes Peugeot WEC drive won’t compromise Aston Martin F1 reserve role Next / McLaren eager to avoid any more Norris/Piastri F1 team orders
Formula 1 News

Mercedes fears it has lost race-day F1 tyre edge over Ferrari

Mercedes suspects that its tyre advantage over main Formula 1 rival Ferrari has been wiped away thanks to the progress that the Italian squad has made recently.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

In the early phase of the season, the Mercedes would have the edge in races because its W14 car was much less harsh on its tyres than the Ferrari SF-23.

However, as Ferrari has made gains in understanding why its 2023 challenger was so hard on its rubber early on, its race pace has improved dramatically.

And with the two teams now locked in a fight for runners-up in the constructors' championship, the switch in car characteristic could prove critical as their fight plays out over the remaining six races of the campaign.

At the recent Japanese Grand Prix, where tyre degradation was a critical factor in deciding the pace on Sunday, Ferrari showed how on top of things it was as Charles Leclerc finished ahead of the Mercedes lead car of Lewis Hamilton.

This was a result that Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin believed proved that Ferrari was no longer behind with its management of tyre degradation.

Shovlin reckoned that Mercedes' lack of performance over the Japanese GP weekend was down to a simple lack of downforce.

"I think the performance deficit that was there in qualifying, where we have a bit less performance through the fast corners, it's the same thing that was costing us in the race," he said.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"I think really this track is just about how much grip you have got in the fast corners. A lot of that will be downforce. And we do look like we were a little bit behind in that regard.

"Ferrari did bring an updated floor. So maybe they've moved forward. But I think if we look at some of our recent tracks, that advantage we have with degradation, it's not as evident now in the season as it was in the earlier races."

Read Also:

Speaking at the Japanese GP, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur acknowledged that his squad had made good gains in improving its tyre management considering what it showed in the race.

"It's sure if you have a look at the first couple of races of the season, the degradation or the tyre management, were not always our biggest skill," he said.

"Coming to Suzuka with this track temp, we were a bit at risk. But at the end of the day, I think we did a good job on this side.

"The race was under control; the strategy was well managed. We did well. A clear step forward compared to the first part of the season."

shares
comments

Related video

Vandoorne hopes Peugeot WEC drive won’t compromise Aston Martin F1 reserve role

McLaren eager to avoid any more Norris/Piastri F1 team orders
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

Formula 1

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season

Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
The new F1 floor that helped Ferrari beat Mercedes in Japan

The new F1 floor that helped Ferrari beat Mercedes in Japan

Formula 1
Japanese GP

The new F1 floor that helped Ferrari beat Mercedes in Japan The new F1 floor that helped Ferrari beat Mercedes in Japan

Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season

Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season

Formula 1

Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs

Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs

NAS NASCAR Cup

Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

F1 Formula 1

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How football has posed difficult questions for F1 How football has posed difficult questions for F1

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1 The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe