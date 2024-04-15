All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Mercedes form leaves Wolff in two minds on F1 2025 driver path

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his Formula 1 team’s competitive difficulties have left him in two minds about the best driver route for 2025.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari for next year means that Mercedes is on the hunt for a new team-mate for George Russell.

And there are two different paths that the team can go down: hunting out the most experienced driver it can to help its push to the front, or throwing everything behind its rising junior star Andrea Kimi Antonelli to get him up to speed.

On the experienced front, the German manufacturer has already been linked with Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel but is well aware that its hopes of convincing them to join will depend on it lifting its current performance levels.

And while its struggles could lean it more towards opting for Antonelli as it would give the youngster some time to bed in without pressure to deliver wins from the off, Wolff is not so convinced that the decision is as obvious as that.

"I think you can look at it from various perspectives," he said when asked about the driver decision.

"I believe that we are in a rebuild phase. You need to acknowledge that now three years into these regulations, we have got to do things differently than we've done in the past without throwing overboard what we believe is goodness in the way we operate.

"It could mean putting a young driver in there and giving him an opportunity with less pressure than fighting for victories immediately, or putting a more experienced driver in the car that can help us dig ourselves out of the current performance picture."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

With Antonelli already part of its junior stable, Mercedes does not need to rush its decision on what to do with the Italian - so it can sit and wait and see how the future of other options, like Verstappen, plays out.

Interestingly, Mercedes has been ramping up the number of days it wants Antonelli to run in private tests days this year to increase his familiarity with F1 machinery.

He is due to get his first run at the Red Bull Ring in a 2021 W12 in the week before the Chinese Grand Prix, with the team eager to see how he performs.

Speaking about the plans for Antonelli, Wolff said: "The programme of Kimi driving Formula 1 has been in place for a long time and hasn't changed massively over the last few weeks.

"What we have done is added more days, but what you will see in the next few months has been in place, whether or not he's going to sit in a Formula 1 car next year.

"We're going to do a few of these days for him to get comfortable in an F1 car. He's driving the 2021 car in Austria for the first time. We want to give him a feeling of what a really good car feels like before we put him in the '22!

"Obviously, he's been our young boy since a long time and we're keen to see what he's able to do in a Formula 1 car. [Ferrari reserve] Ollie Bearman was refreshing to look at how competitive he was in Saudi Arabia.

"No free practice, high speed, complicated track, and he was right up there. So Kimi would be doing just fine."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why the signs were always evident that Sainz could cut it at the top
Next article Verstappen: Not smart to pick returning China for F1 sprint weekend

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
How Haas delivered its F1 "game changer"

How Haas delivered its F1 "game changer"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
How Haas delivered its F1 "game changer"
Mercedes becomes first F1 team to exceed £500m turnover

Mercedes becomes first F1 team to exceed £500m turnover

Formula 1
Mercedes becomes first F1 team to exceed £500m turnover
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Latest news

Marquez: Age a key factor in Quartararo's new Yamaha MotoGP deal

Marquez: Age a key factor in Quartararo's new Yamaha MotoGP deal

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Marquez: Age a key factor in Quartararo's new Yamaha MotoGP deal
F1 publishes sustainability report amid 2030 net zero push

F1 publishes sustainability report amid 2030 net zero push

F1 Formula 1
F1 publishes sustainability report amid 2030 net zero push
Alpine fast-tracks F1 floor upgrade to China amid recovery push

Alpine fast-tracks F1 floor upgrade to China amid recovery push

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alpine fast-tracks F1 floor upgrade to China amid recovery push
How Haas delivered its F1 "game changer"

How Haas delivered its F1 "game changer"

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
How Haas delivered its F1 "game changer"

Prime

Discover prime content
The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained

The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jonathan Noble
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win

How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia