Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
247 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull

By:

Mercedes needs to be "smarter" and "perfect" if it wants to beat Red Bull across the 2021 Formula 1 season, according to drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull

Mercedes endured a difficult pre-season test programme as the team struggled with rear-end instability on its new W12 car following the downforce cuts introduced for 2021.

Although Mercedes remained on the back foot over one lap in Bahrain, losing out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the fight for pole position, it fared much better over the long stints in the race.

Hamilton was able to defeat Verstappen in a close battle for victory, settled after Verstappen was forced to hand the lead back after overtaking his rival off track with four laps to go.

But the race came as a reminder to Mercedes of the stern challenge it faces from Red Bull in 2021 as the German team goes in search of an eighth consecutive set of world championships.

Reflecting on his race win in Bahrain, Hamilton conceded that Mercedes was "fortunate" to beat Red Bull thanks to Verstappen's off-track move, and that it had to perform better at upcoming races.

"I'm pretty sure we've got to do better," Hamilton said. "We've got to be smarter, and how we navigate through our weekends with the fact that we don't have the fastest car at
the moment.

"But that's all good for me. I don't mind having to pull out extra in order to make the difference."

Read Also:

Mercedes has won every world title since the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014, with its most significant challenges coming from Ferrari across 2017 and 2018.

Hamilton and teammate Bottas have finished first and second respectively in the drivers' championship in the past two years, acting as a sign of Mercedes' advantage over the rest of the grid.

But the downforce cuts introduced for 2021 have hurt teams running a low-rake car concept - such as Mercedes and Aston Martin - more than those with high-rake cars.

Bottas finished third in Bahrain, 37 seconds behind Hamilton and Verstappen after a late pit stop, but struggled to contend with the leading duo throughout the race.

The Finn agreed with Hamilton's assessment that Mercedes currently trailed Red Bull for pure performance, saying the pace of the W12 car "still needs to be better".

"Red Bull seemed really quick, and I look forward to see on replay the closing lap between Max and Lewis," Bottas said.

"We don't have the fastest car at the moment, we need to be perfect in every other area.

"But we obviously want to have the fastest car as well, so we need to keep working."

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost

Previous article

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Supercars

Walkinshaw Racing reacts to Supercars engine breach

7h
2
Supercars

Tickford, BRT among potential entry suitors

9h
3
Esports

Thrustmaster LCM pedals review – a new level of braking precision?

4
Formula E

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

5
Formula 1

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull

15min
Latest news
Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull
Formula 1

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull

15m
Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost
Formula 1

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost

14h
Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents
Formula 1

Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents

14h
Gasly: AlphaTauri can fight McLaren, Ferrari on all tracks
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri can fight McLaren, Ferrari on all tracks

14h
Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

15h
Latest videos
Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
17h

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Valtteri Bottas
Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

Mercedes: "Unknown" how much we've recovered after testing
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: "Unknown" how much we've recovered after testing

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

More from
Mercedes
Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus
Formula 1 / Analysis

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
23h
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

Trending Today

Walkinshaw Racing reacts to Supercars engine breach
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw Racing reacts to Supercars engine breach

Tickford, BRT among potential entry suitors
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford, BRT among potential entry suitors

Thrustmaster LCM pedals review – a new level of braking precision?
Esports Esports / Special feature

Thrustmaster LCM pedals review – a new level of braking precision?

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull

Brundle: Common sense has broken out to secure F1's future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brundle: Common sense has broken out to secure F1's future

Mercedes leads first day of DTM testing with GT3 cars
DTM DTM / Testing report

Mercedes leads first day of DTM testing with GT3 cars

Latest news

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has to be "perfect" everywhere to beat Red Bull

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost

Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents

Gasly: AlphaTauri can fight McLaren, Ferrari on all tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: AlphaTauri can fight McLaren, Ferrari on all tracks

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.