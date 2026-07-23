Mercedes introduces new 612hp F1 safety car

Mercedes has introduced a new Formula 1 safety car to succeed the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. From Hungary onwards, F1 cars will follow around the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+.

The new car is Mercedes' 14th car to function as the official safety car in F1. The GT 63 Pro boasts a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, delivering 612hp and a maximum torque of 850Nm. It's the first safety car to feature all-wheel drive, using the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ system.

It is also equipped with AMG High Performance ceramic composite brakes and an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission.

One of the key new features of Mercedes' new course car is an integrated signalling system in the rear wing and additional LEDs to improve visibility in all conditions.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ safety car with Bernd Maylander Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-AMG says it specifically beefed up the car from its standard model for F1.

"New front splitter, a modified rear wing with an active flap, and aerodynamic elements at the front of the vehicle – known as dive planes – improve stability, particularly through high-speed corners and at high velocities. By directing airflow in a targeted manner, these elements generate additional downforce on the front axle."

For its Hungary debut, safety car driver Bernd Maylander's new machine is sporting a one-off anniversary livery, marking the 30th year of Mercedes supplying safety cars in F1.

Mercedes took over as F1's sole supplier of safety and medical cars this year after splitting duties with Aston Martin in recent years.