Mercedes is considering a step backwards ahead of the Singapore GP

When Formula 1 teams bring massive aerodynamic packages to the grid, the expectation is some level of quantifiable improvement. But for Mercedes, their heavily hyped updates at the relocated Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia completely backfired, leaving the team baffled by their sudden drop in pace.

Now, rather than blindly committing to the new parts, team principal Toto Wolff is forcing his engineers to take a step backwards.

A garage split

Heading into the gruelling heat of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Mercedes will intentionally divide its garage. Instead of optimising the current car, the team is running a direct, on-track comparison by bolting the older, previous-specification aero package onto one side of the garage while keeping the new upgrades on the other.

The decision proves just how confused the Silver Arrows are by their own data after the Malaysian disaster, with the unique track not allowing a like-for-like comparison to previous running.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, race start Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

"Malaysia was obviously a very difficult weekend for us," Toto Wolff openly admitted ahead of the Singapore trip. "We have spent the days since then working hard to understand why our performance was not where it should have been."

Rather than blaming the abrasive Sepang asphalt or the controversial 2026 engine regulations, Wolff acknowledged that the team is essentially flying blind on car set-up.

"We have identified several areas we need to investigate further, but F1 doesn't offer simple answers, and we need more evidence before drawing firm conclusions," the Mercedes boss explained.

The sprint weekend gamble

What makes this split-specification test incredibly dangerous is the strict Singapore Sprint format. Because Sprint weekends only allow for a single 60-minute practice session before cars are locked under rigid parc ferme conditions, Mercedes is effectively sacrificing its only set-up window to run a panicked science experiment.

But Wolff believes the tight, low-speed corners of Marina Bay will finally expose the fatal flaw in its latest package.

"Singapore gives us an immediate opportunity to continue that work," Wolff noted. "The characteristics of the circuit are very different, and that will help us build a clearer picture of where we are."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

He confirmed the split strategy is the only viable path forward for the championship contenders.

"That is why we will evaluate both the latest update package and our previous specification across the weekend to ensure we fully understand the direction we need to take," Wolff concluded.

The pressure inside the garage to figure out the aerodynamic puzzle is immense. While Kimi Antonelli is currently fighting at the front of the grid for a title, his team-mate George Russell is facing a brutal weekend. Following a devastating mechanical DNF in Malaysia, George Russell will take a massive engine penalty in Singapore, sending him to the back of the pack on a street circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult.