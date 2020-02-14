Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes launches its 2020 Formula 1 car

shares
comments
Slider
List

Mercedes AMG F1 livery

Mercedes AMG F1 livery
1/3

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG F1 livery

Mercedes AMG F1 livery
2/3

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG F1

Mercedes AMG F1
3/3

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

By:
Feb 14, 2020, 8:33 AM

Mercedes has revealed the first images of the new W11 Formula 1 car that it hopes can take it to a seventh successive title double this year.

The German car manufacturer released some renderings of the challenger on Friday morning, with the car set to have its first shakedown test at a filming day at Silverstone.

Mercedes will have an unchanged driver line-up this year, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas remaining on board for the fourth season as teammates.

The Brackley-based team had already revealed the tweaked livery of the W11 at a sponsorship event with new principal partner INEOS in London on Monday.

Mercedes is the last of the frontrunning teams to have launched its car, with both Ferrari and Red Bull having shown off their 2020 challengers earlier this week.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

