Mercedes locked in "battle of fine margins", says Russell
Mercedes is locked in a “battle of fine margins”, with its fortunes in Formula 1 being defined by the smallest of things, reckons George Russell.
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
The German manufacturer has endured a bruising start to the 2024 season, with it yet to finish on the podium and currently lying in fourth in the constructors’ championship – just one point ahead of Aston Martin.
But while on paper its situation does not look too promising, Russell thinks that Mercedes' fate has been exacerbated by tiny elements – and a relatively minor uplift in pace would change things dramatically.
“I think small things make a big difference to the overall result,” said Russell ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.
“I think an extra tenth or two in qualifying and you are four positions higher on the grid. We wouldn't [in Japan] have then made the bold choice of starting on the hard, which, with the information we had at the time, was absolutely the correct decision. The race would have panned out very, very differently.
“So, I think we're in a battle of fine margins right now. And I think we've been on the wrong end of that for the past few race weekends, at two circuits that I don't think really suit the characteristics of that car.”
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
With the Mercedes W15 struggling against the opposition in high-speed corners, its weakness has been exposed at recent venues like Jeddah, Australia and Suzuka.
That is why Russell sees this weekend’s Chinese GP as perhaps a better indicator of Mercedes’ potential, with its profile being more geared towards medium- and low-speed corners.
“I think this will be a really good test this weekend to see where we do fall out, compared to McLaren as well,” he explained.
“They seem to be exceptionally strong in the high-speed corners and a bit weak in the low-speed corners.
“So, I think there is a lot more potential to be shown. I don't think we have optimised the car and its set-up in the last couple of races. So that's what we're homing in on.”
Team-mate Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes would not be running any upgrades in Shanghai this weekend but was carrying forward some important set-up lessons that it uncovered in Japan.
“Nothing has changed with our car, so it's going to be the same car this weekend,” he said. “But we understand it a little bit more.
“Looking at the last weekend, we did make improvements. So, if we could go back, we would have done things differently, and that is the benefit of hindsight and experience.
“So, we will try and bring that here this weekend and see if we can implement some of those changes that we would have perhaps done further in Suzuka. Hopefully that can find us a bit of performance.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Russell: Dirty air is causing F1 helmet turbulence problems
Wolff: Mercedes podium possible without "atrocious" first stint in F1 Japanese GP
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
Hamilton expects to lose positions if China F1 sprint is dry
The F1 breakthroughs Mercedes made in Japan – and what's next
Latest news
Niki Lauda’s 1976 German GP helmet to be auctioned at Miami GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
Why Herbert prefers a car he had to wrestle above his F1 winners
Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now
Prime
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success
How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments