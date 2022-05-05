Mercedes reveals new F1 art rear wing NFT design for Miami

In collaboration with team sponsor FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange, a range of digital collectibles have been released for the Miami weekend.

These include special designs from artist Mad Dog Jones, whose artwork featuring a Mercedes F1 car will adorn the rear wings of both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Miami.

After the race weekend, Mercedes and FTX will auction off the rear wings, alongside the relevant NFTs.

This will help raise money for Ignite, the joint charitable initiative pushed by the team and Hamilton's Mission44 to help support greater diversity and inclusion within motorsport.

Mercedes W13 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

As well as the main artwork NFTs, Mercedes and FTX plan to release free-to-claim NFT ‘Ticket Stubs’ throughout this year to further gain engagement.

There will be a limited run of 2500 ticket stubs at most races, with a restricted 1000 limited edition mint at five selected races – with Miami one of those selected races.

While Miami is round five, Mercedes plans to release stubs for the opening four grands prix to fans who register over the Miami weekend.

Mercedes commercial director Richard Sanders said: “Finding new and innovative ways to engage with our global fanbase is a key priority for the team.

“Collecting memorabilia has always been a huge part of following your favourite sports team and we’re excited to create these genuinely cool digital collectibles that will also unlock new ways for fans to be closer to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.”

Avi Dabir, Vice President of Business Development at FTX, added: “FTX is excited to collaborate with the team on this auction connecting unique NFT artwork with a key component of Lewis' and George's Miami cars in a first for the team and sport.

“We hope this exclusive collection along with all the exciting events we have planned in Miami for race week will be an amazing experience for NFT collectors and long-time F1 fans who want to be a part of racing history.”

FTX is using the Miami Grand Prix weekend to launch its biggest sponsorship activation programme with a special ‘Off the Grid’ event on South Beach, which will include it running a show car down Ocean Drive.