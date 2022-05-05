Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ilott called back for Alfa Romeo F1 reserve duty in Miami Next / FIA makes jewellery, underwear checks part of F1 scrutineering submission
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Mercedes reveals new F1 art rear wing NFT design for Miami

Mercedes’ new art rear wing design that will run at Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix as part of an NFT auction for charity has appeared in public for the first time.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes reveals new F1 art rear wing NFT design for Miami

In collaboration with team sponsor FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange, a range of digital collectibles have been released for the Miami weekend.

These include special designs from artist Mad Dog Jones, whose artwork featuring a Mercedes F1 car will adorn the rear wings of both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Miami.

After the race weekend, Mercedes and FTX will auction off the rear wings, alongside the relevant NFTs.

This will help raise money for Ignite, the joint charitable initiative pushed by the team and Hamilton's Mission44 to help support greater diversity and inclusion within motorsport.

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

As well as the main artwork NFTs, Mercedes and FTX plan to release free-to-claim NFT ‘Ticket Stubs’ throughout this year to further gain engagement.

There will be a limited run of 2500 ticket stubs at most races, with a restricted 1000 limited edition mint at five selected races – with Miami one of those selected races.

While Miami is round five, Mercedes plans to release stubs for the opening four grands prix to fans who register over the Miami weekend.

Mercedes commercial director Richard Sanders said: “Finding new and innovative ways to engage with our global fanbase is a key priority for the team.

“Collecting memorabilia has always been a huge part of following your favourite sports team and we’re excited to create these genuinely cool digital collectibles that will also unlock new ways for fans to be closer to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.”

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Avi Dabir, Vice President of Business Development at FTX, added: “FTX is excited to collaborate with the team on this auction connecting unique NFT artwork with a key component of Lewis' and George's Miami cars in a first for the team and sport.

“We hope this exclusive collection along with all the exciting events we have planned in Miami for race week will be an amazing experience for NFT collectors and long-time F1 fans who want to be a part of racing history.”

FTX is using the Miami Grand Prix weekend to launch its biggest sponsorship activation programme with a special ‘Off the Grid’ event on South Beach, which will include it running a show car down Ocean Drive.

shares
comments

Related video

Ilott called back for Alfa Romeo F1 reserve duty in Miami
Previous article

Ilott called back for Alfa Romeo F1 reserve duty in Miami
Next article

FIA makes jewellery, underwear checks part of F1 scrutineering submission

FIA makes jewellery, underwear checks part of F1 scrutineering submission
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren F1 future safe as team rules out Audi sale
Formula 1

McLaren F1 future safe as team rules out Audi sale

FIA gives Ferrari all-clear after Imola F1 tyre test probe
Formula 1

FIA gives Ferrari all-clear after Imola F1 tyre test probe

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix practice results: George Russell fastest in Miami GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: George Russell fastest in Miami GP on Friday

Brown: O’Ward will be at McLaren “for many more years”
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown: O’Ward will be at McLaren “for many more years”

Miami GP: Russell puts Mercedes on top in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami GP: Russell puts Mercedes on top in FP2

Live: Miami GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Miami GP practice as it happened

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Prime

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Prime

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.