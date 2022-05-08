Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton not planning to comply with F1 jewellery ban Next / Drivers critical of "Mickey Mouse", "Formula E" Miami F1 chicane
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Mercedes: Miami promise shows W13 can fight at front of F1 in 2022

Mercedes thinks the Miami Grand Prix weekend has offered a glimpse that the ‘zeropod’ concept can allow it to join the fight at the front of Formula 1 this year.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes: Miami promise shows W13 can fight at front of F1 in 2022

The German car manufacturer brought a range of updates to the Miami event, including a revised front wing endplate and low downforce rear wing package.

Those tweaks helped George Russell top second practice on Friday as the team enjoyed its most competitive day of the campaign so far.

But despite Mercedes’ set-up choices for Saturday meaning it slipped down the order, with Lewis Hamilton ending up sixth on the grid, team boss Toto Wolff expressed some optimism about its progress.

And having stood firm so far in its belief that the W13 concept would perform when the team got on top of the bouncing, he remained steadfast that Miami proved the team is right to keep its faith in it.

Asked at what point Mercedes would abandon the idea and switch focus to next year, Wolff said: “We believe that our concept has the potential for us to race at the front. But it is also a sensitive concept.

“Once it’s in the window it can function very well but it’s very difficult to get it in that window, because of the floor, obviously, being much more exposed than the other cars.

“We are still believing in that direction, that it’s right, and we’ll have another set of data [in the race] and in Barcelona which will be good for correlation work from the test with our launch car.

“Then comes the moment where we have to decide what we will do for next year. But it doesn’t work to say you are writing off one season to concentrate on the next, because it’s the same regulations.

“I just think our understanding grows every day, we’ve already said this is another experimental weekend. Friday was good, Saturday not.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The team’s form this year has been limited by the extreme porpoising that the W13 has suffered from.

And while it experienced more bouncing on Friday, Wolff said that the set-up change that triggered it has helped its understanding in terms of what switches the phenomenon on and off.

“On Friday we had a glimpse of performance from the car if we get it in the right spot,” he said.

“The main thing was, again, managing the porpoising – and that was good on Friday. Then we tried something that didn’t seem like a big change and affected the car badly and [put us] all the way back.

“At the end in qualifying, the drivers suffered again with the bouncing and the bouncing has such an effect on the braking zones and what the tyres are doing, with the consequence that we’re ending up in sixth and 12th.

“The learning is exponentially tough at the moment, but we would have hoped for better.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton not planning to comply with F1 jewellery ban
Previous article

Hamilton not planning to comply with F1 jewellery ban
Next article

Drivers critical of "Mickey Mouse", "Formula E" Miami F1 chicane

Drivers critical of "Mickey Mouse", "Formula E" Miami F1 chicane
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP Miami GP
Formula 1

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP

Miami open to F1 track changes to make it "as good as we can" Miami GP
Formula 1

Miami open to F1 track changes to make it "as good as we can"

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision

Alonso loses points finish with post-race Miami GP penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso loses points finish with post-race Miami GP penalty

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.