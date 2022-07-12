Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The elements of Leclerc's Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Next / Herta feels fast enough for Formula 1 after first test
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Mercedes missing 0.2-0.3s in F1 performance to Ferrari, Red Bull

Mercedes is still missing between two and three tenths of a second in “pure performance” to Formula 1 frontrunners Ferrari and Red Bull, according to team boss Toto Wolff.

Luke Smith
By:
Mercedes missing 0.2-0.3s in F1 performance to Ferrari, Red Bull

After winning eight constructors’ championships in a row, Mercedes’ streak looks set to end this year after struggling to get to grips with the overhauled technical regulations for the 2022 season.

A recurring bouncing issue with the Mercedes W13 car has left drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggling to compete at the very front of the pack with Red Bull and Ferrari. Neither driver has finished a race any higher than third, leaving Mercedes 122 points off the lead of the teams’ standings halfway through the season.

But the team has been making steps forward in recent weeks, aided by updates for the car in both Spain and Great Britain that helped ease the bouncing issue and unlocked more performance.

In Austria, Hamilton managed to fight his way from eighth on the grid to finish third, while Russell recovered from first-lap contact with Sergio Perez and a five-second time penalty to cross the line fourth.

Although Wolff felt “quite pleased” with how Mercedes had performed in Austria, he felt the team was still missing a few crucial tenths of outright performance before it can fight for wins again.

“When you look at the result, and motorsport is results-driven, so P3 and P4 is OK,” Wolff said after the race in Austria.

“But we're still lacking these two- or three-tenths in performance. Overall, the car was much quicker today.

“But [the team is] not quick enough to really challenge for the front yet.”

Asked if there was any specific factor that cost Mercedes those 0.2-0.3s in Austria, Wolff said it was simply “pure performance.”

"The porpoising, I think we got on top of,” Wolff said.

“I think if we were to go back to Monaco and to Baku, we wouldn’t be great, but for sure not have the problems that we've seen a few weeks ago.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, battles with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, battles with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Wolff also took confidence from the fact Mercedes had performed so well at the Red Bull Ring, which has traditionally been one of the team’s bogey circuits since returning to the calendar in 2014, as well as making progress through the race weekend.

“This is never a happy track for us in Austria,” Wolff said.

“Predominantly over the last eight years, if we’ve been successful in the championships, this was the one track where we would have struggled.

“From that perspective, I’m OK with how it went. In a way, on Saturday [in the sprint] we were really stuck in no man’s land.

“I think on Sunday, maybe stuck in no man's land from the positioning on the track, but the lap times were at least competitive. On Saturday we were losing half a second every single lap.”

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future
Herta feels fast enough for Formula 1 after first test

Herta feels fast enough for Formula 1 after first test
Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out Austrian GP
Formula 1

Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out

Schumacher won't 'be afraid’ of F1 rivals after Hamilton battles Austrian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher won't 'be afraid’ of F1 rivals after Hamilton battles

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Horner: F1's track limits will be "bigger issue" at Paul Ricard
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: F1's track limits will be "bigger issue" at Paul Ricard

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint

Albon: New Williams F1 package a “good platform to start on”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: New Williams F1 package a “good platform to start on”

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
14 h
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
