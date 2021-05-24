Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings
Formula 1 News

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure

By:

The mistakes Mercedes made in the Monaco Grand Prix has shown Red Bull why it needs to keep piling the pressure on its Formula 1 title rival.

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure

Max Verstappen’s victory in Monte Carlo, with Lewis Hamilton coming home seventh, has blown open the championship battle with the Dutchman moving to the top of the standings.

And on a weekend where Red Bull got everything right, Mercedes had a more troubled time.

Hamilton got stuck in traffic behind Pierre Gasly, and a failed undercut strategy allowed both Sebastian Vettel and Sergio Perez to jump him in the pit stops.

Plus, Valtteri Bottas was forced to retire from the race when a tyre change went wrong and the front right wheel nut could not be removed from his car.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko reckons that the mistakes Mercedes made has shown it can be toppled – and that his team cannot ease off in its attack.

Reflecting on Mercedes’ race to Sky Germany, Marko said: “I was surprised that Hamilton drove more or less without a fight behind Gasly. And then they pitted Bottas as well.

“It shows when the pressure is there, you make mistakes. But that also means we have to keep up the pressure and put as much pressure as possible on both cars.

“And now a third brand is added too, with Ferrari. It’s very good for the spectators, even harder work for us.”

Read Also:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said it was vital for his team to have delivered a strong result in Monaco on a weekend when Mercedes was not as its best.

“I think it was important to take our chances here,” he said. “Mercedes had a rare off day and it was important to convert that.

“As a team, we've done that, and we leave here leading both championships for the first time in the hybrid era. So, that's really encouraging.

“But nobody's getting carried away. There's still an awfully long way to go in this championship. But to be as close as we are at this stage is very encouraging.”

Horner reckoned that key for his team now was simply keeping in the title fight until the closing stages of the season, when things would get more intense.

“We've just got to keep in striking distance until the back end of the championship, and that's where the pressure really comes,” he said.

“At the moment, you're in that situation where you're running through the races, and it's important to be reliable, consistent, and not lose too much ground.”

Additional reporting by Christian Nimmervoll and Adam Cooper

shares
comments
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

Previous article

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Gasly, Vettel could have "ended up in the harbour" in Monaco

19h
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

14h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox

2h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest

3h
5
Formula 1

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

4h
Latest news
Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure
Formula 1

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure

40m
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

1h
Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox
Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox

2h
Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest
Formula 1

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest

3h
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime
Formula 1

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

3h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue 00:39
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

Formula 1: Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement 00:31
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

Formula 1: Hamilton says Mercedes can’t afford another weekend like Monaco 01:04
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Hamilton says Mercedes can’t afford another weekend like Monaco

Formula 1: Verstappen: 00:39
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Verstappen: "Actions speak louder than words" after Monaco win

Formula 1: Verstappen wins in Monaco 06:50
Formula 1
19h

Formula 1: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest
Formula 1

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico
Formula 1

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

Verstappen confident ‘pole was on’ before Monaco Q3 red flag Monaco GP
Formula 1

Verstappen confident ‘pole was on’ before Monaco Q3 red flag

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime
Formula 1

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
1h
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
3h
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Trending Today

Gasly, Vettel could have "ended up in the harbour" in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly, Vettel could have "ended up in the harbour" in Monaco

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years
Supercars Supercars

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years

Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'

Latest news

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.