Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace Next / Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty
Formula 1 News

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

By:

Toto Wolff says it is "not an absolute must" that Lewis Hamilton will need to take an additional Formula 1 power unit this season and serve a grid penalty.

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Teams are entering the final third of the 2021 season braced for possible penalties as they hit the limit of their season allocation for power unit elements.

Red Bull has already confirmed that Max Verstappen will have to take a grid drop at a race later this year after losing one of his engines in a crash at Silverstone with title rival Hamilton, but will do so strategically at a track it thinks would allow for Verstappen to recover places.

Mercedes opted to move Bottas onto his fourth power unit of the season at Monza, meaning the Finn started the race from the back of the grid despite topping qualifying and winning the sprint race.

But Mercedes F1 chief Wolff explained that it was not a definite decision that Hamilton would take a grid drop at some point this year, given he still has life in his latest power unit.

"No, it's not an absolute must because we're still running very comfortably with this power unit," Wolff said.

"It's a decision that can be made at any time but, at the moment, we don't feel it's necessary.

"Does that mean we're not going to take a fourth? No, it doesn't. We will see how the next races pan out."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Wolff told Sky Sports on Friday at Monza that he was wary of the impact a DNF may have on the title race given the fine margins between Hamilton and Verstappen, as well as between Mercedes and Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

"We believe that between P1 and P2, with the fastest lap, that if you have one DNF it needs the other guy four races to catch up," Wolff said.

"And that's brutal. So you can afford to finish four times in second [place]. Therefore, you just need to really play it safe while not giving up performance."

Hamilton added: "At the moment I've still got two engines. And there's currently no plan for me to have to take an extra engine, hopefully. But we shall see."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Previous article

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Next article

Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty

Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

23 h
2
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

3
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

3 h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Supercars

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season

12 h
Latest news
Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty
Formula 1

Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty

24m
Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Formula 1

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

1 h
Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

3 h
F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

18 h
Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
Formula 1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

18 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Horner blames slow pitstop for Verstappen crash 01:03
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Horner blames slow pitstop for Verstappen crash

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

F1 teams who had to wait to win again 01:08
Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021

F1 teams who had to wait to win again

Formula 1: Italian GP debrief 09:14
Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021

Formula 1: Italian GP debrief

Formula 1: Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash 00:41
Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update Logitech G923 Wheel unveil
Formula 1

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent" Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry
Formula 1

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Trending Today

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season
Supercars Supercars

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Van Gisbergen wins TRS season opener on single-seater return
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Van Gisbergen wins TRS season opener on single-seater return

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
20 h
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021

Latest news

Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.