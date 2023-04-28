Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car
Mercedes technical director James Allison has ruled out the team taking a clean sheet approach to next year’s Formula 1 car design, despite its current struggles.
Allison has just returned to the role of technical director at Mercedes after the German manufacturer swapped Mike Elliott across to take his previous position of chief technology officer.
With Mercedes working on an aggressive update package for the current W14, Allison has taken charge of working out how best to attack future development.
While the team has talked about switching car concepts, which will include a change of sidepod design, Allison does not believe that the squad needs a complete revamp of its current challenger.
Asked by Motorsport.com for his verdict on the W14 and whether or not the team needed something totally new for 2024, Allison said: “I don't think any of us would ever consider a wholesale revamp clean sheet a good or prosperous approach.
“If the rules change, then of course you have to change with them, but engineering is about iteration. And, in all likelihood, if you tear things up, and I am going to mix metaphors horrifically here, but you are going to just throw away an awful lot of baby along with a small amount of bathwater.
“All of these cars, from the top to the bottom of the grid, are unbelievably good cars and it is merely a question of how competitive are you? Are you the best in the whole world?
“You are going to use the platform you have and you're going to choose the paths forward that allow it to get better in the fastest possible way. And almost never, in fact never, would you ever tear things up and say: ‘no, enough with that, let's change and do something completely different.’”
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Allison said that Mercedes was not embarking on anything too radical on where it wanted the W14 to improve.
Speaking about the development plans, he said: “We'll be trying to add downforce to the car and try not to add too much drag for the downforce we're adding.
“We will also be trying to improve the balance of the car. I think there isn't a car out there with a perfect balance, and ours is very much less than perfect.
“We'll be trying to work on that aerodynamically and in terms of platform control with the suspension. But there is no great revelation there, all the things that will make our car faster would make every car on the grid faster.
“The trick is to try to make sure we're bringing them quickly enough that we make a relative improvement on our competitors. But there's no magic to that.”
Related video
How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car
F1 live: Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happens
Verstappen rages at Russell after Baku F1 sprint contact
Verstappen rages at Russell after Baku F1 sprint contact Verstappen rages at Russell after Baku F1 sprint contact
Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit an "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is
Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit an "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit an "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
Latest news
Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off
Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off
F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint
F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint
Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour
Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour
IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year
IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.