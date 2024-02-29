Mercedes "not getting carried away" with surprising Bahrain F1 pace
George Russell says his Mercedes Formula 1 team is "not getting carried away" with its leading pace in Bahrain Grand Prix free practice that "exceeded expectations".
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
In Thursday evening's second free practice session, which is held in similar conditions to qualifying and the race, Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Russell, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in third.
Overwhelming favourite Max Verstappen was sixth as Red Bull put more emphasis on long runs.
And while Russell admitted Mercedes' progress compared to testing "exceeded expectations", he thinks Red Bull is still a cut above on race pace.
"We're not getting carried away with ourselves. The qualifying pace looked really strong, we still need to understand why it was so good," Russell said.
"We made some changes from the test and it exceeded expectations. But ultimately, the long run pace is where it all happens and Max is still ahead of us.
"It was very close with Fernando, Lando [Norris] and the Ferraris, Lewis and I were very similar as well, so we have a real fight on our hands.
"In race pace we were very pleased with the day, the car is performing really well but we're not going to get carried away with the timesheets just yet."
Mercedes' one-lap pace does provide it with a glimmer of hope that Red Bull isn't "out in the distance", as Hamilton phrased it last week.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
"I hope so," Russell replied when asked if Mercedes now looks much stronger in qualifying trim than last week.
"We need to sit down and understand where this increase in performance has come from, whether it's a one-off, whether we can sustain this and what we need to do to fight for a serious position on Sunday.
"After testing Max looked a long way out in front, now that gap has reduced, but he's still out in front. I think he's still got a healthy margin to the others, rather than just a ridiculous margin to the others.
"So, by no means does this mean we're back, or we can fight with them just yet."
Hamilton added he was "shocked" by Mercedes' one-lap pace and progress compared to the pre-season test, but equally admitted his long runs wouldn't be enough to keep up with Red Bull.
"It's a shock to see us where we are but we'll take it for now," he said. "But we can't get ahead of ourselves, we need to keep our heads down, keep working on the set-up and trying to extract more.
"I think a long run pace is nowhere near the Red Bulls, for example, so we've got some work to do that."
When asked if a podium is on the cards, he replied: "I think we're going to be in the mix.
"It's a bit too early to say, but I think we're there or thereabouts with Ferrari and Ferrari and maybe Aston and McLaren.
"It's going be a close, a nice battle. [But] if Max is in the front, he will veer off as he has done for the last couple of years."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Russell: Mercedes has listened to Hamilton's wishes on 2024 F1 car
Russell: Mercedes has listened to Hamilton's wishes on 2024 F1 car Russell: Mercedes has listened to Hamilton's wishes on 2024 F1 car
Russell: Bouncing main issue with Mercedes W15 F1 car
Russell: Bouncing main issue with Mercedes W15 F1 car Russell: Bouncing main issue with Mercedes W15 F1 car
Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?
Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024? Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?
Wolff supports idea of “reset” to Formula 1 rules on team alliances
Wolff supports idea of “reset” to Formula 1 rules on team alliances Wolff supports idea of “reset” to Formula 1 rules on team alliances
Leclerc: Mercedes F1 one-lap pace “a bit of a surprise"
Leclerc: Mercedes F1 one-lap pace “a bit of a surprise" Leclerc: Mercedes F1 one-lap pace “a bit of a surprise"
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
Latest news
F1 live: Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens
F1 live: Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens F1 live: Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens
The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC
The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC
F2 Bahrain: Maloney dominates sprint race as tyre drama sparks late thrill
F2 Bahrain: Maloney dominates sprint race as tyre drama sparks late thrill F2 Bahrain: Maloney dominates sprint race as tyre drama sparks late thrill
Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren
Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren
Prime
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn
How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments