Mercedes open to F1 ADUO rethink amid Fernando Alonso talks with FIA president

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff acknowledged Honda "needs more" help to become competitive as Aston Martin's engine partner, amid conversations between Fernando Alonso and Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Aston Martin's new engine partner has struggled for competitiveness with the new regulations. The Japanese marque performed a late U-turn on its decision to walk away from F1, having to assemble a new team of engineers to work on the complicated 2026 power unit regulations.

That delay meant Honda was not ready for the 2026 season, fielding a power unit that was underpowered, overweight and lacked reliability. As a result, Honda qualified for the FIA's Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) catch-up mechanism, affording it development and budget cap headroom with an additional package agreed in May.

But Honda's first effort to improve its power unit only delivered a modest result, with Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll still struggling at the back of the grid. Ahead of last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, Alonso and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem held conversations on what else could be done to offer Honda a helping hand, amid suggestions the Spaniard could turn his back on the series.

"There is no way we can allow Fernando Alonso, a great champion, to leave just because of the circumstances," Ben Sulayem said at an event in Madrid, playing to the Spaniard's home crowd.

"That's not the way to leave the stage. He has to be successful and then he leaves whenever he wants, not because he was forced to leave because of the performance."

"I will be speaking to him. I saw him very sad, and I said, 'Fernando, I understand, it's not acceptable that you are coming to your own country and now [as a] two-time world champion... Please tell me what you want, because you are the driver. Come and tell me what you want us to do to improve these results."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem: Fernando has to be successful Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

F1's ADUO system is already set for a rethink this off-season amid unease over the likes of Mercedes being afforded upgrade opportunities despite appearing to have the overall benchmark power unit, while Red Bull-Ford Powertrains has been frozen out.

When asked by Motorsport.com about Ben Sulayem's talks with Alonso, Wolff replied: "I think ADUO was designed as a catch-up mechanism and that formula was unlocked for Honda. And they need more.

"I think the conversation that the president had with Alonso is fair enough. We want to have all of these top constructors in the sport. We want them to be competitive and successful. Regs are regs for the best of the sport and sometimes maybe they need an adjustment. Fair enough, the conversation."

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, whose company has been unhappy with the FIA's measurements determining its V6 engine as the most powerful on the grid, thus locking it out of development, was also supportive.

"As much as we cannot agree all the time, I think as a sport we try to keep a fairly open look at the regulations," he said. "You may recall that actually there was a first change in the ADUO regulations done earlier this year, precisely in order to help those who were much behind compared to what was initially voted. So, all the teams voted for that. We voted in favour of that for the benefit of the sport.

"As stakeholders of the sport, if there is a situation that needs fixing, that needs to be fixed, or needs to be supported, we normally find solutions. I'm sure that we will at some stage sit down and discuss the future of the ADUO regulations. The shortfalls, we know some of them, and I'm sure there are a few others to address."