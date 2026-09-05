Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 fans celebrate Pierre Gasly after "insane" Italian GP pole position

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 fans celebrate Pierre Gasly after "insane" Italian GP pole position

What Alpha Prime's Ford O'Reilly Series deal is and is not

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Darlington II
What Alpha Prime's Ford O'Reilly Series deal is and is not

Max Verstappen explains Red Bull car "made out of paper" comment after mysterious issue

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Max Verstappen explains Red Bull car "made out of paper" comment after mysterious issue

How Charles Leclerc's advice to Pierre Gasly came back to bite him in Italian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
How Charles Leclerc's advice to Pierre Gasly came back to bite him in Italian GP qualifying

Mercedes pokes fun at Toto Wolff after angry Italian GP qualifying moment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Mercedes pokes fun at Toto Wolff after angry Italian GP qualifying moment

Lance Stroll hits unwanted 100 Q1 eliminations milestone in F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Lance Stroll hits unwanted 100 Q1 eliminations milestone in F1

Laguna Seca formally dedicates 'The Zanardi Corkscrew'

IndyCar
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Laguna Seca formally dedicates 'The Zanardi Corkscrew'

Alpha Prime Racing partners with Ford for 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly season

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Darlington II
Alpha Prime Racing partners with Ford for 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly season
Formula 1 Italian GP

Mercedes pokes fun at Toto Wolff after angry Italian GP qualifying moment

Toto Wolff was caught striking his timing console in frustration as Pierre Gasly denied George Russell pole at Monza

Lydia Mee
Published:
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mercedes has poked fun at its own team principal Toto Wolff after he was filmed striking his garage timing console in frustration during qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

Wolff's reaction was triggered in the final moments of Q3 at Monza when Alpine's Pierre Gasly secured a surprise pole position, beating Mercedes driver George Russell to the top spot by just 0.060 seconds.

The Brackley outfit shared its own behind-the-scenes view of the moment, with the caption: "This goes out to all computer screens, we’re sorry - we just really wanted that Pole for George Russell. But congratulations to Alpine."

Wolff was asked from behind the camera if the screen was OK and what had happened. "It's OK," he said. "I just cared so much for George to be on pole. He was the quickest car out there. And then we got compromised in the last lap, so... yeah, that was annoying."

He added: "I'm happy for Alpine. We played a little part in there [as a Mercedes customer team] and them being on pole is something different, and they've done a good job."

At the time of writing, the clip shared by Mercedes had already been seen over 134,000 times. "Angry Toto, we missed you!" one fan commented.

 

While speaking to Sky Sports F1 following qualifying, Wolff explained that Gasly cannot be counted out as a threat for the Italian Grand Prix. 

"You always need to take everybody seriously," he said. "They have a huge amount of straightline speed. They've taken away a lot of drag.

"And on a single lap, that proved to be what is necessary. The race is a completely different ballgame. So we shall see."

Russell will start alongside Gasly on the front row of the Italian Grand Prix from second. While McLaren's Oscar Piastri qualified third, he was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Liam Lawson at Turn 2. As a result, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will start from third and fourth, respectively.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lance Stroll hits unwanted 100 Q1 eliminations milestone in F1
Next article How Charles Leclerc's advice to Pierre Gasly came back to bite him in Italian GP qualifying

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

F1 fans celebrate Pierre Gasly after "insane" Italian GP pole position

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 fans celebrate Pierre Gasly after "insane" Italian GP pole position

Haas F1 boss Ayao Komatsu gets behind wheel of historic F1 car ahead of Italian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Haas F1 boss Ayao Komatsu gets behind wheel of historic F1 car ahead of Italian GP

Red Bull urged to keep Liam Lawson for Spanish GP as Isack Hadjar recovers from injury

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Red Bull urged to keep Liam Lawson for Spanish GP as Isack Hadjar recovers from injury
More from
Toto Wolff

"How can you allow this?" – Toto Wolff shares Niki Lauda story behind Lewis Hamilton's iconic F1 pole

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
"How can you allow this?" – Toto Wolff shares Niki Lauda story behind Lewis Hamilton's iconic F1 pole

Toto Wolff reveals parenting challenge as son Jack leads karting championship

Formula 1
Formula 1
Toto Wolff reveals parenting challenge as son Jack leads karting championship

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff holiday photos fuel fresh Mercedes speculation

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff holiday photos fuel fresh Mercedes speculation
More from
Mercedes

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Why Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP recovery may be tougher than expected

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP recovery may be tougher than expected

Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP grid penalty could be a blessing in disguise

Formula 1
Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP grid penalty could be a blessing in disguise

Latest news

F1 fans celebrate Pierre Gasly after "insane" Italian GP pole position

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 fans celebrate Pierre Gasly after "insane" Italian GP pole position

What Alpha Prime's Ford O'Reilly Series deal is and is not

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Darlington II
What Alpha Prime's Ford O'Reilly Series deal is and is not

Max Verstappen explains Red Bull car "made out of paper" comment after mysterious issue

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Max Verstappen explains Red Bull car "made out of paper" comment after mysterious issue

How Charles Leclerc's advice to Pierre Gasly came back to bite him in Italian GP qualifying

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
How Charles Leclerc's advice to Pierre Gasly came back to bite him in Italian GP qualifying

Feature

Discover prime content

What makes Lewis Hamilton's 'barn find' Ferrari F40 so important

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Stuart Codling
What makes Lewis Hamilton's 'barn find' Ferrari F40 so important

Explaining the complicated art of F1 braking

Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
Explaining the complicated art of F1 braking

What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Stuart Codling
What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Italian GP

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Italian GP
View more