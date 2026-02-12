Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Mercedes and Red Bull hit trouble on second Bahrain F1 test day

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Mercedes and Red Bull hit trouble on second Bahrain F1 test day

Carlos Sainz: Red Bull Ford "a clear step ahead" on crucial hybrid usage

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Carlos Sainz: Red Bull Ford "a clear step ahead" on crucial hybrid usage

Cadillac wants to "earn the respect" of F1 rivals in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Cadillac wants to "earn the respect" of F1 rivals in 2026

Lewis Hamilton: Fans won’t understand “ridiculously complex" F1 energy management

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Lewis Hamilton: Fans won’t understand “ridiculously complex" F1 energy management

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Cadillac causes early red flag, Red Bull and Mercedes stuck in garage

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Cadillac causes early red flag, Red Bull and Mercedes stuck in garage

There were four winners after Daytona 500 qualifying

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
There were four winners after Daytona 500 qualifying

Official starting lineup for the Daytona Duel qualifying races

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Official starting lineup for the Daytona Duel qualifying races

Kyle Busch and RCR win pole position for the 2026 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Kyle Busch and RCR win pole position for the 2026 Daytona 500
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Mercedes and Red Bull hit trouble on second Bahrain F1 test day

Mercedes was struck by a power unit issue at Bahrain Formula 1 testing, while Red Bull suffered a two-hour delay on Thursday morning

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Giuseppe Cacace - AFP - Getty Images

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has encountered its second issue of the Bahrain test, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli's W17 breaking down after just three laps with a power unit issue.

Mercedes had been reliably racking up miles at Barcelona's shakedown, but its running in Bahrain has now been halted for two consecutive days. On Wednesday afternoon Antonelli was restricted to 30 laps with a suspension problem, after George Russell had completed 56 laps in the morning session.

Antonelli has now been dealt another setback after his Mercedes' new power unit suffered an issue after just three laps, requiring Mercedes to replace the entire power unit as it aims to make it back out in the afternoon.

Russell is scheduled to take over again after the lunch break, but given the mileage completed is now being skewed towards him, Mercedes may well adjust its run programme on Thursday or Friday to hand Antonelli more time aboard the W17.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Red Bull has also been kept in the garage after what the team said was a "routine issue during the car build", which has caused a two-hour delay.

That is eating into Isack Hadjar's track time, with the Frenchman scheduled to take the reins of the RB22 for the entire day.

Mercedes powered teams had been talking up Red Bull-Ford's alleged advantage with its new hybrid power units, which comes against the backdrop of rival manufacturers trying to nix Mercedes' interpretation of the regulations around engine compression ratios.

At the start of Thursday's running, Sergio Perez caused the first red flag of the day after his Cadillac coasted a halt on the Mexican's outlap. After the car was recovered, Perez was able to return to the track an hour later.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Carlos Sainz: Red Bull Ford "a clear step ahead" on crucial hybrid usage

Top Comments

More from
Filip Cleeren

Carlos Sainz: Red Bull Ford "a clear step ahead" on crucial hybrid usage

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Carlos Sainz: Red Bull Ford "a clear step ahead" on crucial hybrid usage

Cadillac wants to "earn the respect" of F1 rivals in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Cadillac wants to "earn the respect" of F1 rivals in 2026

Red Bull-Ford engine "the benchmark" in F1 Bahrain test, rivals claim

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Red Bull-Ford engine "the benchmark" in F1 Bahrain test, rivals claim
More from
Red Bull Racing

Yuki Tsunoda set for F1 car return in San Francisco demo run in title-winning RB7

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Yuki Tsunoda set for F1 car return in San Francisco demo run in title-winning RB7

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris edges Max Verstappen on day one

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris edges Max Verstappen on day one

New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

Latest news

Mercedes and Red Bull hit trouble on second Bahrain F1 test day

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Mercedes and Red Bull hit trouble on second Bahrain F1 test day

Carlos Sainz: Red Bull Ford "a clear step ahead" on crucial hybrid usage

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Carlos Sainz: Red Bull Ford "a clear step ahead" on crucial hybrid usage

Cadillac wants to "earn the respect" of F1 rivals in 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Cadillac wants to "earn the respect" of F1 rivals in 2026

Lewis Hamilton: Fans won’t understand “ridiculously complex" F1 energy management

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Lewis Hamilton: Fans won’t understand “ridiculously complex" F1 energy management