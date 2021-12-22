Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Horner to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026
Formula 1 News

Mercedes/Red Bull relations need mending, says F1 boss

By:
Co-author:
Franco Nugnes
, Featured writer

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says that relations between Red Bull and Mercedes need to be mended in 2022, off the back of their falling out this year.

Mercedes/Red Bull relations need mending, says F1 boss

With the championship battle between F1’s top two teams having gone to the wire in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, tensions between Red Bull boss Christian Horner and Mercedes chief Toto Wolff erupted as the season neared its end.

The level of animosity between the pair spilled over at times to them getting involved in clashes in FIA press conferences or in the media.

While the pair did shake hands during a final meeting in Abu Dhabi, the controversy over the safety car restart in the finale, and the protests lodged by Mercedes after the race, highlighted that things were still not completely settled between the two squads.

Speaking as he collected a prestigious Lorenzo Bandini Award in Italy on Tuesday night, Domenicali said one thing that F1 needed to address for next year was not letting the fallout of this season fester.

Instead, he felt it important that Mercedes and Red Bull mended their relationship for the good of the sport.

Asked if he had any worries for F1 in 2022, Domenicali said: “Those who live with certainties mean that they sleep well!

“But we have many doubts and we have to face them. We have issues that will eventually have to be managed.

“We will have to evaluate day-by-day the relationship that must be recovered between Red Bull and Mercedes, to avoid the personal clashes that we have seen that serve no benefit.”

Read Also:
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes remains upset about the FIA’s handling of the safety car restart in Abu Dhabi, which it believed was in breach of the rules.

While it has dropped plans for an appeal over the matter, it has vowed to hold the governing body to account in a commission that has been set up to look at the events.

F1 owners Liberty Media have remained silent so far on the fallout of that controversy, as it prefers to leave matters like that for new FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem to deal with.

Speaking about the situation, Domenicali said: “We have already spoken with the president. We talked about the priorities he will have to face, and there are many.

“But, at this stage, it is right to remain silent so as not to create further controversy in an area that was very overheated. But I would like to say that we come from an extraordinary season, followed by more than two billion people.

“The last Abu Dhabi GP was the most followed sporting event in 2021. These are stratospheric numbers that we must be proud of.”

Domenicali reckoned, however, that Sulayem’s arrival at the FIA would lead to a change of dynamic for the governing body.

“With the change of presidency within the FIA ​​there may also be a change in the balance within the FIA, which for us has an absolutely fundamental role.”

shares
comments

Related video

Horner to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026
Previous article

Horner to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
What could Mercedes Plan B look like if Hamilton quits F1
Formula 1

What could Mercedes Plan B look like if Hamilton quits F1

Sulayem to devote "as much as needed" to improve F1
Formula 1

Sulayem to devote "as much as needed" to improve F1

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Abu Dhabi GP Prime
Formula 1

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Latest news

Mercedes/Red Bull relations need mending, says F1 boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes/Red Bull relations need mending, says F1 boss

Horner to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026

The far-reaching implications of the FIA's 'new world order'
Formula 1 Formula 1

The far-reaching implications of the FIA's 'new world order'

Ferrari planning mid-February launch for 2022 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari planning mid-February launch for 2022 Formula 1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Prime

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
22 h
The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams Prime

The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams

Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. Maurice Hamilton knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s 1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2021
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Prime

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Prime

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Motorsport.com presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021
Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Prime

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races.

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2021
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle Prime

How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale Prime

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.