Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "reinventing" to replace outgoing Cowell

shares
comments
Mercedes "reinventing" to replace outgoing Cowell
By:
Jun 30, 2020, 9:11 AM

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff says that the company’s High Performance Powertrains division is “reinventing” to adjust for the impending departure of its longtime boss Andy Cowell.

A new management structure will officially begin to operate on Wednesday, following the announcement earlier this month that Cowell is moving on.

Cowell will work alongside new managing director Hywel Thomas, who will have responsibility of F1 powertrains, during a period of transition.

“There are two angles to it,” Wolff told an F1 vodcast. “Obviously Andy needed a new challenge, and I completely understand that.

“He came to the decision in December that he wanted to do something else, and it was about reinventing HPP without this one single point of reference, because Andy is very charismatic, a strong leader, with a lot of skills.”

Read Also:

New MD Thomas has been at HPP for 16 years, and Wolff is adamant that Mercedes is well versed at promoting from within when key figures leave.

“We’ve there before, Ross [Brawn] leaving, Bob Bell leaving, Paddy Lowe leaving, Aldo Costa leaving, Mark Ellis leaving, and we’ve always been able to replace with the next generation up.

“Equally we have also realised in the past that there have been vacancies that we weren’t able to replace from within – James Allision is probably the prime example, joining a few years ago.”

Next article
Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo

Previous article

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo

Next article

Sirotkin to stay as Renault F1 reserve in 2020

Sirotkin to stay as Renault F1 reserve in 2020

trending Today

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo

Jordan splits with BMW ahead of new BTCC season
BTCC / BTCC
2h

Jordan splits with BMW ahead of new BTCC season

Podcast: What Miller will bring to Ducati in MotoGP
MotoGP / MotoGP

Podcast: What Miller will bring to Ducati in MotoGP

Own your own piece of Mount Panorama
General / General

Own your own piece of Mount Panorama

Latest news

Sirotkin to stay as Renault F1 reserve in 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1m

Sirotkin to stay as Renault F1 reserve in 2020

Mercedes "reinventing" to replace outgoing Cowell
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Mercedes "reinventing" to replace outgoing Cowell

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo

F1 gets $2.9bn loan amendment to help weather crisis
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 gets $2.9bn loan amendment to help weather crisis

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo

2h
2
BTCC

Jordan splits with BMW ahead of new BTCC season

2h
3
MotoGP

Podcast: What Miller will bring to Ducati in MotoGP

4
General

Own your own piece of Mount Panorama

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Latest news

Sirotkin to stay as Renault F1 reserve in 2020
Formula 1

Sirotkin to stay as Renault F1 reserve in 2020

Mercedes "reinventing" to replace outgoing Cowell
Formula 1

Mercedes "reinventing" to replace outgoing Cowell

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo
Formula 1

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo

F1 gets $2.9bn loan amendment to help weather crisis
Formula 1

F1 gets $2.9bn loan amendment to help weather crisis

Zanardi undergoes second neurological operation
Misc

Zanardi undergoes second neurological operation

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.