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Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Mercedes reveals F1 Bahrain GP updates

Championship leader Mercedes has introduced its first large update package since Montreal

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, scrutiny

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, scrutineering

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Mercedes has revealed its updates for Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, introducing a vastly reworked floor and sidepods as it seeks to increase its control in both 2026 championships.

The W17 has been the class of the field so far in 2026, although has faced competition from Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull intermittently throughout the season.

Although none of them has been able to produce a concerted effort to challenge Mercedes and its drivers in either the drivers' or constructors' standings, the Silver Arrows is nonetheless keen to keep up development.

The floor updates touch on the floor board, leading edge, rear corner, and the main underbody area - including the diffuser area, while the rear half of the sidepod bodywork has also been revised.

Here, Mercedes has moved away from the undercut sidepod geometry used since the start of the season - and since adapted by other teams - for a ramped profile. 

Mercedes' new sidepods

Mercedes' new sidepods

Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

The team has also reworked the rear suspension fairings and the winglets implemented within the rear wheel drums to further enhance the changes to the floor and sidepod bodywork, as it aims to improve rear-end downforce around the car.

This is Mercedes' first large-scale update package since May's Canadian Grand Prix; the team opted to delay its car build ahead of 2026 to implement as many of its winter developments as possible.

This ensured the W17 was a few steps ahead of its rival cars at the start of the season, but left the team with fewer parts in the pipeline for the opening rounds. 

"We think it's a good step, purely because it's been so long since we last brought an upgrade," said George Russell, who won for the team last time out in Baku to close the gap to Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' championship to 66 points. 

Mercedes' new floor board

Mercedes' new floor board

Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

"It's quite abnormal to have an upgrade back in May and then only again almost in October. So as an individual upgrade step, it's large, but in a normal season it's just sort of a normal trajectory where you would have expected from a May to an October upgrade package. 

"I'm hoping it's going to propel us back to the front on these types of circuits, which have been more challenging for us in the past six races."

Mercedes will run in Malaysia with a teal and black livery to recognise its title partner Petronas, Malaysia's national oil company and the official fuel supplier to all Mercedes-powered teams on the grid. 

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