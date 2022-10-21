Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Gasly "reckless" but FIA also shoulders blame: the Suzuka F1 report's key findings Next / Live: F1 United States GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Mercedes reveals final 2022 F1 car updates ahead of US Grand Prix

Mercedes has revealed the final updates for its 2022 Formula 1 car ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix as it bids to end its winless season.

Luke Smith
By:
Mercedes reveals final 2022 F1 car updates ahead of US Grand Prix

Mercedes confirmed heading to Austin that it would be bringing the final updates of the year for the W13 car to the Circuit of The Americas this weekend.

The glimpse details of the update package emerged on Thursday, when a revised front wing design for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's cars was spotted in the pit lane. This included a revised design in the outboard section, as well as some new flow diverters between the upper flaps.

But the full details of the update package have now been confirmed after the FIA issued its technical document ahead of Friday's first practice session at the Circuit of The Americas.

Mercedes' submission to the FIA confirmed the updated front wing design was intended to aid "flow conditions" by reducing the camber of the front wing tip and adding the slot gap separators.

According to Mercedes, this "reduces wing tip loading, improving onset flow to the front drum deflector, which in turn improves tyre squirt management and flow to the rear of the car."

"The slot gap separators improve the rigidity of final two front wing elements," the team added.

Mercedes W13 floor detail

Mercedes W13 floor detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

But the front wing is not the only new part that will be on the Mercedes W13 car this weekend. The rear wing has also been updated to feature a new endplate design to increase the load on the upper part of the rear wing.

Finally, Mercedes will also be running an updated floor in Austin this weekend, making changes to the floor fences and the floor edge.

The small change to the floor fence camber is intended to improve flow conditioning, increasing the aerodynamic load on the diffuser while maintaining the load from the front of the floor. The new floor edge wing will also add aerodynamic load without impacting the diffuser load.

Mercedes is one of only three teams to bring any updates to Austin, the others being Alpine and Alfa Romeo.

Alpine A522 floor detail

Alpine A522 floor detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine will look to boost its performance in the fight with McLaren for P4 in the constructors' championship with an updated floor, adding a winglet underneath the floor edge. This will be the team's final floor update of the season.

Alfa Romeo has also opted for a floor update, changing the geometry of the forward part of the floor as well as changing the side cutouts in a bid to increase downforce and provide more stability to drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Gasly "reckless" but FIA also shoulders blame: the Suzuka F1 report's key findings
Previous article

Gasly "reckless" but FIA also shoulders blame: the Suzuka F1 report's key findings
Next article

Live: F1 United States GP practice as it happened

Live: F1 United States GP practice as it happened
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends United States GP
Formula 1

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends

Hamilton: COTA bumps felt ‘horrible’ in Mercedes F1 car United States GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: COTA bumps felt ‘horrible’ in Mercedes F1 car

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin grabs pole as title challengers struggle
MotoGP MotoGP

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin grabs pole as title challengers struggle

Pramac’s Jorge Martin blitzed the Malaysian Grand Prix pole record as the top three MotoGP title protagonists struggled, with points leader Francescso Bagnaia crashing.

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends

Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner believes there should be a rethink over Formula 1’s budget cap rules as the paddock awaits news of what action Red Bull may face.

The breakthrough Ferrari must find in the "meaningless" Pirelli tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1

The breakthrough Ferrari must find in the "meaningless" Pirelli tyre test

Formula 1's second visit to the United States in 2022 began with Ferrari sweeping both sessions at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday. But it was an unusual opening day that offered little in the way of meaningful clues as to what the true pecking order is right now.

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during United States Grand Prix practice at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on Friday, the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Prime

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.