Mercedes reveals one-off green and black Singapore livery

Mercedes has unveiled a one-off livery for Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix to celebrate its title partner Petronas' 50th anniversary.

The W15 car that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will drive through the streets of Singapore will have its silver nose and sidepod replaced by Petronas' emerald green. The rest of the car remains in painted black or naked carbon fibre, with INEOS' dark red accents also staying unchanged.

Energy giant Petronas is based in neighbouring Malaysia, making Singapore the closest Mercedes' title sponsor has to a home race. Alongside being a main sponsor, Petronas has also been supplying Mercedes with oil and lubricants since its works return in 2010.

"Our partnership with Petronas is our longest standing and still going strong," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. "We share a common belief and commitment to innovation and performance. That has enabled us to achieve such incredible success in recent years and Petronas has been right at the heart of that.

Mercedes W15 special livery Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

"We look forward to continuing our relationship for many more years to come, and with exciting challenges ahead such as the introduction of sustainable fuels in 2026. This livery is therefore not only a celebration of their 50th anniversary, but a reflection of Petronas' importance in our team's story and honours our journey together."

Lewis Hamilton added: "Since I joined the team in 2013, Petronas have been there every step of the way. They've played such a crucial role in the success that we've enjoyed and have helped power me to six drivers' world championships. It's a privilege therefore to celebrate this milestone, and our journey together, at such an important race.

"The livery looks incredible. I can't wait to see it on the car in the garage tomorrow and then to get behind the wheel on Friday. I am sure the fans will love seeing it up close and it will shine brightly under the lights of Singapore."

Following the weekend the Mercedes drivers will head to Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for an annual visit of Petronas' headquarters.

"It is always great to visit the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur and meet the many people who have contributed to the success of the company over the past 50 years and will continue to do so into the next 50," Russell added.