Formula 1 Singapore GP

Mercedes reveals why it rejected the Macarena wing over a year ago

Mercedes deputy technical director Simone Resta reveals the team evaluated the rotating rear wing concept more than a year ago

Alex Harrington

Edited: Oct 17, 2026, 2:03 PM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images





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The Mercedes Formula 1 team looked at building its own Macarena rear wing long before it was seen running on a circuit by a rival outfit. But according to deputy technical director Simone Resta, it decided against it.

The rotating wing, whose main flap turns over when a car switches into straight-line mode, has become a very visible innovation so far in this current era of regulation. Ferrari was first to run the idea with it being coined the Macarena wing, and Red Bull brought its own version to Miami. McLaren, who we have seen testing its own, has said itWhy McLaren has been coy about introducing its rotating F1 rear wing.

Mercedes is the only one of the top four teams yet to show an interest in such a design. Now, Resta has explained why on the latest episode of the team's own Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show.

"I am probably going to say something we have not shared before: we had this kind of wing on our drawing board a bit more than a year ago," Resta said. "We've been evaluating this concept quite in detail and it's clearly offering a benefit in drag reduction, but it's also coming with a reduction of downforce in every session you operate the Open SM.

"And it's something that we evaluated it. It's something that we never felt in balance to be the best overall compromise, let's say, so worth, let's say, investing in terms of development and also making components, etc. But it doesn't mean that the same conclusion is valid forever and we might revisit our view and our position going forward.

"So we are, of course, humble, checking every solution that is out there, evaluate if there's anything interesting for us to pick up and keep this iterative process going forward."

Mercedes is leading without it

Mercedes has managed without the wing so far. The team leads the constructors' championship on 578 points, 134 clear of Ferrari, and Kimi Antonelli is 102 points ahead of team-mate George Russell as they go into the race week of the United States Grand Prix.

The focus is, however, on bringing the new upgrade to both cars after it was previously split between the drivers in Singapore. Antonelli used the new upgrade while Russell tested the older version. Team principal Toto Wolff has since confirmed the new components will be seen on both cars at the American race.

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