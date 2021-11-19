Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Live: Qatar F1 Grand Prix practice as it happens Next / Horner: Red Bull ready to protest Mercedes F1 rear wing
Formula 1 News

Wolff: F1 right of review not about punishing Verstappen

By:

Mercedes says its decision to request a review of Max Verstappen’s driving at the Brazilian Grand Prix was more about understanding the rules of racing than getting the Dutchman punished.

Wolff: F1 right of review not about punishing Verstappen

The world champion squad wanted the FIA to reconsider its decision not to investigate Verstappen for pushing Hamilton wide at they battled for the lead at Interlagos last weekend.

However, despite submitting fresh evidence including the forward facing onboard footage from Verstappen's car, the FIA rejected Mercedes's case.

Speaking before the final verdict came out, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff explained that the main motivation behind the review was not to try to get Verstappen a penalty.

Instead, it was about getting some clarity about the rules of racing, with the FIA's verdict on Verstappen's driving inconsistent with other incidents where penalties have been handed down.

Wolff said: "It's more about the principle and the philosophy.

"Because if it stays that way, that means overtaking from the outside is pretty much not possible anymore, because the inside controls the corner completely.

"Now that is anyway the case, but before, when a car is next to you, you needed to leave a car width, and that's not the case [now].

"So we just want to take it to the end, have a judgement on that and then adapt if necessary for the last few races. You can see some of the drivers have actually expressed the same opinion."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

He added: "It's more the real the racing consequences that it has, and I have a very strong opinion about that.

"It is really important to understand what's on and what's not on for the next few races, because we don't want this championship to be decided by a highly controversial situation that may end up in the stewards' room again, and with lots of polarisation afterwards."

Wolff said that getting clarity on what is and is not allowed in terms of pushing other drivers off track was important for laying ground rules that would hopefully prevent the world championship being decided in the courts.

Read Also:

"We don't want to end up after Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi, wherever it may end, in one or the other direction, and it going to the stewards' room, or to the International Court of Appeal because one of the team feels it wasn't treated rightly. So that's why now is the time for this championship to discuss the rules."

shares
comments

Related video

Live: Qatar F1 Grand Prix practice as it happens
Previous article

Live: Qatar F1 Grand Prix practice as it happens
Next article

Horner: Red Bull ready to protest Mercedes F1 rear wing

Horner: Red Bull ready to protest Mercedes F1 rear wing
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA rejects Mercedes' request to review Verstappen's Brazilian F1 GP move
Video Inside
Formula 1

FIA rejects Mercedes' request to review Verstappen's Brazilian F1 GP move

Hamilton dismisses 'DAS 2' theories over steering wheel movement Qatar GP
Formula 1

Hamilton dismisses 'DAS 2' theories over steering wheel movement

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Brazilian GP Prime
Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Latest news

Horner: Red Bull ready to protest Mercedes F1 rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull ready to protest Mercedes F1 rear wing

Wolff: F1 right of review not about punishing Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 right of review not about punishing Verstappen

Live: Qatar F1 Grand Prix practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Qatar F1 Grand Prix practice as it happens

Why Mercedes' right of review into Verstappen's Brazil F1 driving was denied
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' right of review into Verstappen's Brazil F1 driving was denied

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
4 h
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.