Formula 1 Qatar GP

Mercedes sends “a bit of a message” to F1 rivals with frightening Qatar pace

According to McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, Mercedes is sending out a warning that goes far beyond the Qatar Grand Prix by demonstrating what levels of downforce are achievable under the current ruleset

Ronald Vording

Edited: Nov 29, 2026, 1:53 AM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Although it was already clear heading into the race weekend that the Lusail International Circuit would suit Mercedes, several Formula 1 rivals have still been impressed by the extent of its dominance.

Kimi Antonelli completed a clean sweep of the free practice sessions, before George Russell secured pole position in qualifying. McLaren, its closest challenger, was already almost half a second behind.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella sees it as a warning of what Mercedes is capable of when it manages to extract the full potential from the extensive upgrade package introduced in Malaysia.

“While we have seen some variability from a competitiveness point of view at the different circuits, layouts, and circuits demand that we have visited recently, I think this circuit sets a very clear premium to the car that has the best downforce in the medium and high speed,” Stella told media including Motorsport.com.

“I would say, if anything, that Mercedes sends a bit of a message to the entire paddock in terms of what downforce you can extract from these regulations. And this is a message that we all receive.

“But at the same time, considering multiple circuits, it's clear that exploitation and having the possibility to operate the car in a wide window is also important.”

According to Stella, that large operating window explains why Mercedes has not been able to unlock the full potential of its Malaysia upgrade everywhere, with the Italian pointing out that the conditions in Qatar are ideal for extracting peak performance from the W17.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“I would say that Mercedes, they seem to be the car that delivers most downforce and it looks like some of the limitations that they talked about in terms of the operating window, they are in condition to mitigate these limitations here.

“That is probably because this track is very smooth and you can just run a very stiff setup that limits your ride height windows. So I think it's a very, very downforce sensitive circuit, but also one that offers you some tools to operate a car in your sweet spot.

“And there's not much of the low speed here that we have found in Vegas, Baku, and some of the circuits that are definitely very, very fast and very, very different from the fast-flowing [track in] Qatar.”

It is precisely those factors that make Mercedes so fast in Lusail. It does not necessarily mean that the operating window of the upgrade has become wider, but rather that Mercedes is able to make perfect use of what could still be a narrow window on this particular layout and with the smooth asphalt.

“While they might have struggled with the exploitation of the peak potential that their car seems in condition to realise, on circuits of this kind, when you can control the window in which you can operate the car through setup, then the level of downforce that they seem to be able to generate looks like a step ahead of anybody else.”

Stella himself draws a comparison with Malaysia, where Mercedes introduced its long-awaited upgrade. The Sepang circuit also features several high-speed corners, but the rough tarmac there is a variable that could explain the considerable difference in Mercedes' performance at the two tracks – apart from the fact that Mercedes still had to learn about its own upgrade package back then.

“There's one more dimension for those of you who are technically interested. You may remember that when we visited Malaysia, there were some comments, not only by McLaren, that some teams were not able to explain why the car wasn't performing very well.

“There are some corners in Malaysia which are not very different from the corners that we have here. But there's some other aspects which affect aerodynamics that are very different between here and Malaysia. I'm not going to tell you what, but you can come to me with some hypotheses,” Stella smiled, seemingly referring to the differences in track surface roughness.

Stella’s assessment suggests Mercedes’ advantage is partly circuit-specific and may not be replicated at every venue, as has become apparent over the past few weeks, when Toto Wolff's team struggled more at certain tracks. Nevertheless, Stella sees it as an eye-opener heading into 2027.

“So I'm sure everyone will take a look at, even with renewed interest, at the photographs that every team takes of each other. Look at what details in terms of aerodynamic design may be relevant in order to be able to achieve this performance.”

According to Stella, Mercedes has demonstrated how much aerodynamic potential remains in a relatively young set of technical regulations.

“I guess the technical element of the current regulations is far from being completed, from being exhausted. There's still a lot to find and there's still a lot of competitiveness variability associated to whoever will be able to master these regulations and especially aerodynamics better than others.”

While Mercedes will primarily be looking to reach this level of peak performance more consistently and at a wider variety of circuits in 2027, Stella believes the competition now at least knows where the bar is set – a bar that Mercedes has raised even higher.

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