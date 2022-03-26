Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / McLaren brake duct fixes have slowed development of MCL36 F1 car Next / Saudi Arabian F1 GP to run as planned despite initial drivers concerns
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Mercedes set-up trials in Jeddah F1 practice didn't solve porpoising

Mercedes has admitted that the porpoising experiments it ran in Friday practice at Formula 1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has not yet helped it find a cure to the problem.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes set-up trials in Jeddah F1 practice didn't solve porpoising

The Brackley-based outfit has faced a challenge in dialling out its car bouncing on the straights without compromising performance, with Lewis Hamilton lauding his third place in last weekend's Bahrain season-opener as the “the best result we could have gotten”.

Mercedes is adamant that once it has a better understanding of what it needs to do to sort the porpoising issue, then it will be able to unlock the full potential of its W13 car.

But despite extensive work in the two practice sessions at the Jeddah circuit on Friday, Mercedes still does not think it has found an answer to eradicate the phenomenon completely.

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said: “We tried a few more experiments to understand the bouncing issue here, some which made it worse, some which helped, but we don't yet have a solution to make the problem go away.

“We can reduce this slightly for [Saturday] as it's affecting the drivers in a few of the corners and costing time.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Mercedes was still behind Ferrari and Red Bull in pace terms on Friday, Shovlin said the team felt more on top of its package that it did last weekend.

“Compared to Bahrain, the car balance is in a better place and in terms of degradation we're quite happy with what we have seen,” he said.

“Our single lap still needs a bit of work but we've got the session tomorrow to do that. Overall though, a reasonable day but clearly we still have a bit of work to do before we'll be troubling Red Bull or Ferrari.”

Hamilton reckoned that one area where Mercedes needed to improve its performance was in its straightline speed, despite the team having opted for a lower-drag wing this weekend.

The Briton said: “We still have many of the same problems we had in the last race but we're working through them.

“It's definitely a little bit harder here with the high-speed corners, but the grip is really good on the track and we just need to find some speed on the straights.”

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren brake duct fixes have slowed development of MCL36 F1 car
Previous article

McLaren brake duct fixes have slowed development of MCL36 F1 car
Next article

Saudi Arabian F1 GP to run as planned despite initial drivers concerns

Saudi Arabian F1 GP to run as planned despite initial drivers concerns
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1 Australian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown
Formula 1

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.