Formula 1 Italian GP

Mercedes signs Antonelli to replace Hamilton in F1 2025

Mercedes signs rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

Mercedes has finally confirmed that Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be Lewis Hamilton’s replacement in Formula 1 next year.

The young Italian had been widely tipped for the seat alongside George Russell for several months, despite the German manufacturer’s flirting with Max Verstappen.

And while Antonelli has faced perhaps more struggles in Formula 2 this season than anticipated, Mercedes is clear that it has seen enough from him there, allied to his tests in F1 machinery, to be sure he is the right man to join it in 2025.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed.

“We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership.

“Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.”

Speaking about his promotion to F1, Antonelli said: “It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025.

“Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity.

“I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.

“I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for.

“He is super-fast, a multiple Grand Prix winner, and has already helped me improve as a driver. I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Antonelli has been part of the Mercedes junior driver programme since 2019 and, having won championships in karting, has shown his promise with a series of single-seater titles throughout his junior career.

He won the Italian F4 and ADAC F3 titles in 2022, adding a victory in the FIA Motorsport Games Formula 4 Cup as well that year.

He also took the 2023 Formula Regional Middle East Championship and Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA).

This year he stepped up to F2 with Prema Racing, and has endured some highs and lows throughout the campaign as he and his team got used to the series’ new car.

He made a breakthrough at the British Grand Prix support race, though, securing victory in the Silverstone sprint for his first F2 race win. He added a further triumph in the Hungary feature race and is currently seventh in the standings.

Alongside his F2 commitments, Mercedes has also handed the 18-year-old an extensive test programme in its previous F1 cars, including its 2022 ground effect W13, to get him up to speed with grand prix machinery.

His first outing in an official FP1 session for Mercedes took place on Friday at the Italian Grand Prix but ended in a high-speed 52G crash at Parabolica.

