All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1

Mercedes surprised W15 F1 car wasn’t quicker at start of the season

Mercedes knew there was a lot of good in its 2024 F1 challenger, it just needed to unlock it

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Mercedes always had faith that its W15 Formula 1 car would be quick, and was actually surprised it could not deliver on its potential earlier in the campaign. 

The German manufacturer went into F1’s summer break with a tally of three wins from the last four races, with George Russell having triumphed in the Austrian Grand Prix, and Lewis Hamilton adding victories in Great Britain and Belgium. 

The success has come after a series of upgrades that arrived around the time of the Monaco Grand Prix helped unlock the better car balance characteristics that the team had been chasing. 

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin thinks that key to the team making the step forward was simply a gradual progression in its understanding of how to unlock the potential it knew its car had.

“It wasn't so much a breakthrough moment,” he said. “I think we always thought this car, on its day, it seemed to be quick.

“But being able to do that across the whole weekend was a bit of a challenge for us in the early part of the year. It's now more useable.  

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes-AMG

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Erik Junius

“That's not one development. That's lots of things that we've done to try and get on top of those issues.

“As I said, we were surprised we weren't quicker at the start. We thought we'd made a good car, and underneath it was a good car. It just had some problems that we had to get on top of. Now we're seeing the result of that hard work.” 

Shovlin thinks that progress with its car ramped up once Mercedes had a proper understanding of what was needed to make it quick. 

“It is just a feature of how well the organisation's working,” he said. “A lot of success in F1 is about learning, and it's about ideas.

"At the moment, the rate of learning has been high this year and the generation of ideas has been good. Ultimately that's where all the new parts and new developments come from.” 

Mercedes has also been helped by getting a better correlation between what its wind tunnel and simulation predictions are saying and what is happening in the real world.   

“The better your models, the better you can develop offline,” he added. “As we have said, we've got lots of different models, and correlation is never perfect, but it's an area where we've definitely seen improvement. 

“That ability to model what the car is going to do is one of your best ways of developing these days, when you haven't got endless amounts of tunnel testing or track testing.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hulkenberg: Audi CEO call "shows respect" and commitment to F1
Next article Leclerc: Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari only "good news" for me

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes still chasing answer for tyre temperature factor

Mercedes still chasing answer for tyre temperature factor

Formula 1
Mercedes still chasing answer for tyre temperature factor
Alpine plans "quite big" upgrade forming basis of 2025 car

Alpine plans "quite big" upgrade forming basis of 2025 car

Formula 1
Alpine plans "quite big" upgrade forming basis of 2025 car
Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Hamilton has benefited more from W15 gains - Mercedes

Hamilton has benefited more from W15 gains - Mercedes

Formula 1
Hamilton has benefited more from W15 gains - Mercedes
Antonelli exclusive on his meteoric rise to F1: "I'm not afraid of being judged"

Antonelli exclusive on his meteoric rise to F1: "I'm not afraid of being judged"

Formula 1
Antonelli exclusive on his meteoric rise to F1: "I'm not afraid of being judged"
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

Latest news

Byron, Gibbs haunted by just missing out on Michigan Cup win

Byron, Gibbs haunted by just missing out on Michigan Cup win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Byron, Gibbs haunted by just missing out on Michigan Cup win
Nolan Siegel scored a career-best finish, but knows it could have been better

Nolan Siegel scored a career-best finish, but knows it could have been better

Indy IndyCar
Madison
Nolan Siegel scored a career-best finish, but knows it could have been better
Larson loses points lead after "I just messed up" in Michigan wreck

Larson loses points lead after "I just messed up" in Michigan wreck

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Larson loses points lead after "I just messed up" in Michigan wreck
IndyCar rookie Linus Lundqvist on his late surge to snag a St. Louis podium

IndyCar rookie Linus Lundqvist on his late surge to snag a St. Louis podium

Indy IndyCar
Madison
IndyCar rookie Linus Lundqvist on his late surge to snag a St. Louis podium

Prime

Discover prime content
When France’s ‘other’ team brought colour to F1

When France’s ‘other’ team brought colour to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Newbold
When France’s ‘other’ team brought colour to F1
Why fans' experience of F1 noise is unlikely to change much with 2026 rules

Why fans' experience of F1 noise is unlikely to change much with 2026 rules

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why fans' experience of F1 noise is unlikely to change much with 2026 rules
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari in F1 2025

What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari in F1 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari in F1 2025
How Komatsu is succeeding where Steiner failed on Haas F1 investment

How Komatsu is succeeding where Steiner failed on Haas F1 investment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Komatsu is succeeding where Steiner failed on Haas F1 investment
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia