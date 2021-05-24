Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Mercedes thought Hamilton's strategy had "bigger potential"

By:

Mercedes believed pitting Lewis Hamilton to try and get the undercut would have "much bigger potential" in Sunday's Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, only for the strategy to backfire.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said on Saturday that the team would be willing to take risks with Hamilton's strategy after he only qualified seventh.

Hamilton ran sixth in the opening stint after Charles Leclerc failed to start, and was brought into the pits at the end of Lap 29 to switch to the hard compound tyre.

The move aimed to give Hamilton the undercut on Pierre Gasly, but AlphaTauri kept its driver ahead by bringing him in one lap later, sparking frustration from Hamilton on team radio.

Things went from bad to worse for Hamilton when Sebastian Vettel and Sergio Perez were both able to get the overcut, leaving the seven-time world champion down in seventh once again.

Wolff explained the thinking behind Mercedes' strategy after the race, saying the team believed the undercut was the best way to try and get ahead of Gasly.

"I think the undercut was the only chance that we had," Wolff said when asked by Motorsport.com about the strategy call.

"We saw the tyre that came off, and there was nothing left, similar to Valtteri [Bottas]'s car.

"There was some communication between him and the strategists, are we undercutting, and we felt the undercut had much bigger potential to kind of jump Gasly. And it wasn't enough."

Hamilton was heard venting his frustration over the radio that he had lost places to Vettel and Perez, asking why he had saved tyres on his first stint before coming in early.

He spent most of the remaining laps stuck behind Gasly, but later said it was "pointless staying up his backside for no reason," prompting a late stop to get fresh tyres and to score the fastest lap.

Mercedes technical director James Allison said he "can understand why he is unhappy", but explained that the team was concerned that Hamilton would be stuck behind Gasly for too long.

"It is always a finely-balanced call and today we picked the wrong one of those two options," Allison said.

"Lewis still had some rubber left on the tyre for what would have been a few decent laps. But the chances are that Gasly wouldn't have stopped anytime soon. and our fear was that Gasly was going to simply just stay out there as a road block forever.

"We didn't have good options either way. We had to make the undercut stick in order to then stop the world falling on our heads as it did today.

"Sadly by choosing the undercut and not making it work, the world did fall on our heads with the subsequent loss of places to Vettel and to Perez."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
4h
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
6h
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
9h
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

