Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls Next / Red Bull "never stopped believing" in chase for first hybrid era teams' title
Formula 1 News

Mercedes to change F1 car architecture for 2023, says Wolff

Toto Wolff says the “DNA” of Mercedes’ Formula 1 car is going to change in 2023 as it looks to resolve the issues in its W13 chassis.

Luke Smith
By:
Mercedes to change F1 car architecture for 2023, says Wolff

Mercedes has just three races left to avoid its first winless season in 11 years after struggling to take the fight to Red Bull and Ferrari under the revised technical regulations for 2022.

But the team has made decent progress over the season to get closer to the front runners.

Lewis Hamilton came close to victory in Sunday's United States Grand Prix, aided in part by the final upgrade package of the season for the W13 car. He finished the race second after losing the lead with seven laps remaining.

Mercedes has made clear that the update work it is doing late in the season is intended to help the direction of its car for 2023, which was set to change after finding issues with this year's concept.

"The DNA of the car is going to change for next year, that's clear," said Wolff.

"It doesn't necessarily mean that our bodywork is going to look very different. But certainly what is part of the DNA of the car, the architecture of the car, will change for next year."

Mercedes struggled in the early part of the season with a bouncing problem on the W13 car, only to find a deeper issue that was baked into the design following its first major upgrade at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

The team has been unable to match the straight-line speed of Red Bull over the year, with the issue again becoming clear in Sunday's race at the Circuit of The Americas when Max Verstappen eased past Hamilton for the lead of the race.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hamilton said after the race that he thought Mercedes had taken a step in the right direction but noted Verstappen's advantage on the straights.

"I think, under DRS they're like 35 km/h faster than us," he said. "If we're behind them, we're like, 22k faster, I think it is, with DRS on the back straight. So he came from a long, long way back.

"But even without the DRS, I think they're still something like 8 km/h up on us, so we've got a lot of time being lost on the straight, probably four-tenths at least a lap. And so we've got some improvements to make for next year's car."

Read Also:

Mercedes will benefit from increased wind tunnel time for aerodynamic development in 2023 after Red Bull clinched the constructors' championship on Sunday.

Should Mercedes remain third in the standings come the end of the season, it would have 14% more wind tunnel running than Red Bull next year - something Wolff felt could offer a decent step.

"From that point, it was a significant disadvantage so far because all of 2021, we were the leading team and then we won the constructors' championship," he explained.

"So all of the first half of 2022 we had 7% less wind tunnel time than the 18 months before of Red Bull and much less than Ferrari. Now it swings the other way around.

"Compared to Red Bull, we're going to have 14% more if we finish third, so that over time is exactly what the regulations were designed for, to give us the potential to eke the advantage out, to claw it back."

shares
comments

Related video

How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls
Previous article

How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls
Next article

Red Bull "never stopped believing" in chase for first hybrid era teams' title

Red Bull "never stopped believing" in chase for first hybrid era teams' title
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
US GP could hit half-a-million fans attendance next year, says COTA boss United States GP
Formula 1

US GP could hit half-a-million fans attendance next year, says COTA boss

Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari
Formula 1

Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint
GT GT

Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint

Maxime Martin will re-join BMW’s roster of factory drivers in 2023 following the conclusion of his five-year stint with rival manufacturer Aston Martin.

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure

Christian Horner says that the future of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 operation is secure despite the death of company boss Dietrich Mateschitz last weekend.

FRECA champion Beganovic joins Prema in F3 for 2023
FIA F3 FIA F3

FRECA champion Beganovic joins Prema in F3 for 2023

Formula Regional European champion Dino Beganovic will make his FIA Formula 3 debut with Prema in 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
34m
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
20 h
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.