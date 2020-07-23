Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes still unsure about W11 form in hotter conditions

shares
comments
Mercedes still unsure about W11 form in hotter conditions
By:
Jul 23, 2020, 7:42 AM

Mercedes Formula 1 technical director James Allison has cautioned that there are still concerns in the camp about racing in hotter temperatures this summer.

The Styrian and Hungarian GP weekends were both cooler than expected, and Allison says the team doesn’t know if its tyre management will be as effective when the track temperature goes up.

Helped by the DAS system, the Mercedes W11 has proved very effective on its tyres thus far.

“I'd note that we've had two quite cool tracks,” said Allison. “So far it was warmish in the first race of the year. But that was also the race where we were least convincing.

“So we would like to find out just how swift we can be when the track is roasting hot, and whether or not we can still show the sort of tyre management and pace under those conditions that we've been lucky enough to show in the opening races of the year.”

Allison warned that reliability issues still hang over the team, despite a 100% finishing record. He also noted that the decision to switch to development to the 2022 car will also play a role in how the form book looks until the end of 2021.

“I think anyone who had sat with us through the first weekend of the year wouldn't have entertained the idea of a Mercedes procession at that stage. They would have seen us all desperately worried about the car, and its ability to finish a single race.

“Every car on the grid has a sword of Damocles hanging over it pretty much every lap, because they are all experimental vehicles with any number of ways that they can catch you out, or actually, you disappoint yourself for not having seen it coming.

“We're only too well aware of the billion frailties that are there, even in a product that is pretty strong, like our car and driver combo that we've got this year.

“I think too that everyone will have a different view about how long to develop for, we're heading into some fairly big rule changes, both technically and financially.

“And what you decide to do in this year will definitely set the tone for what comes the year after. And precisely what decisions we make internally will affect our fate in the second half of this championship, and maybe others will decide differently.”

Read Also:

Allison says that struggling rivals have the opportunity to recover.

“In qualifying we looked very strong for a couple of races now. The race day though is tougher. The margin is not the same size in the race that it has been in qualifying.

“We're a sneak ahead than we were in the overall power of the team this year than we were the year before. However, I would say that that might be more to do with the competition having a little bit of a tougher time, rather than us having done something remarkable.

“And the relevance of that is that normally you can fix something that has gone a little bit wrong, and so the gap might be big now, but it will close down very quickly, [for example] if that sort of snappiness that you sometimes see on a Red Bull can be softened.”

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions

Previous article

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

How overachieving Dovizioso is vindicating contract demands Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

How overachieving Dovizioso is vindicating contract demands

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend

Crutchlow, Rins to attempt to race in Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow, Rins to attempt to race in Andalusian GP

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism

Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment

Latest news

Mercedes still unsure about W11 form in hotter conditions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
39m

Mercedes still unsure about W11 form in hotter conditions

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law

Trending

1
MotoGP

How overachieving Dovizioso is vindicating contract demands

2
MotoGP

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend

3
MotoGP

Crutchlow, Rins to attempt to race in Andalusian GP

4
Formula 1

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel

5
Formula 1

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism

Latest videos

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Latest news

Mercedes still unsure about W11 form in hotter conditions
Formula 1

Mercedes still unsure about W11 form in hotter conditions

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns
Formula 1

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law
Formula 1

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump
Formula 1

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.